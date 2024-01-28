Index – Abroad – A Hungarian skier would have bled to death in the Low Tatras if not for a Polish doctor

#Index #Hungarian #skier #bled #death #Tatras #Polish #doctor

According to Noviny.sk, a Hungarian recreational athlete tried to avoid colliding with other skiers, but suffered very serious injuries in the Low Tatras near Jasna.

“When we arrived, we found the patient lying on the ground. There was an eyewitness next to him and a doctor, a surgeon from Poland, who improvised a tourniquet for him,” said mountain rescuer Peter Húska.

The fall caused a deep, profusely bleeding wound, he apparently cut his leg with the edge of the ski. The paramedics suspected that an artery in his tibia was also damaged.

In one section, the mountain rescuers brought the injured person until they reached a place where the rescue helicopter could land.

The injured person was taken to Liptószentmiklós hospital in a stable condition.

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!

Also Read:  Index - Foreign - The euro is introduced in Kosovo, the Serbs are furious

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

For 8 hours… water was cut off from 10 areas in Cairo
For 8 hours… water was cut off from 10 areas in Cairo
Posted on
In memoriam | There was still so much music in it, but suddenly Werner from Assen had finished playing. He was 58 years old
In memoriam | There was still so much music in it, but suddenly Werner from Assen had finished playing. He was 58 years old
Posted on
Fem van Empel quickly puts Vas and Brand in a sprint after an exciting WB cross in Hoogerheide
Fem van Empel quickly puts Vas and Brand in a sprint after an exciting WB cross in Hoogerheide
Posted on
What are pancreatic enzymes and what are the drugs Fedez needs for?
What are pancreatic enzymes and what are the drugs Fedez needs for?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News