Index – Abroad – A Hungarian skier would have bled to death in the Low Tatras if not for a Polish doctor

#Index #Hungarian #skier #bled #death #Tatras #Polish #doctor

According to Noviny.sk, a Hungarian recreational athlete tried to avoid colliding with other skiers, but suffered very serious injuries in the Low Tatras near Jasna.

“When we arrived, we found the patient lying on the ground. There was an eyewitness next to him and a doctor, a surgeon from Poland, who improvised a tourniquet for him,” said mountain rescuer Peter Húska.

The fall caused a deep, profusely bleeding wound, he apparently cut his leg with the edge of the ski. The paramedics suspected that an artery in his tibia was also damaged.

In one section, the mountain rescuers brought the injured person until they reached a place where the rescue helicopter could land.

The injured person was taken to Liptószentmiklós hospital in a stable condition.

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!