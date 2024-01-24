Index – Abroad – A passenger plane crashed near the Ukrainian border, with 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, according to the Russians

#Index #passenger #plane #crashed #Ukrainian #border #Ukrainian #prisoners #war #board #Russians

Our article is being updated…

According to the BBC, the Russian Ministry of Defense said the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that there were 9 Russians on the plane in addition to them.

The local governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that he had been informed of the incident, but did not reveal details yet. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told the press the same thing.

A video of the incident was also released. The plane is understood to have crashed near the village of Jablonovo and a large explosion can be seen in the video.

🚨 💥 BREAKING: Ukrainian Armed Forces sources confirm the shooting down of a Russian IL-76 military plane transporting S-300 missiles over Belgorod region in Russia.

The rumor of Ukrainian POWs being on board the plane is FALSE. pic.twitter.com/2GtszJYI8v — Igor Sushko (@igorushko) January 24, 2024

The Ukrainians claim that they shot down the plane, but what the Russians claim is not true

Military sources confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that an Il-76 passenger plane had indeed crashed near Belgorod, and even claimed that they themselves shot it down.

The sources, however, said that contrary to the Russians’ claim

THE PLANE WAS NOT CARRYING PRISONERS OF WAR IN UKRAINE, BUT MISSILES FOR THE SZ-300 MISCELLANEOUS SYSTEM WITH WHICH RUSSIAN SOLDIERS FIRED THE KHARKIV AREA.

Anton Heraschenko, adviser to the Minister of the Interior, also wrote on his Telegram page that the plane was shot down by the Ukrainian air defense and that the Russians only want to avoid losing face by lying that there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on the plane.

There are already contradictory numbers and close-up pictures

The consultant also noted that two Russian Telegram channels had previously reported that 63 people may have been on the plane, all of whom died. A third channel, which usually writes about the Russian Air Force, previously wrote that 76 people and, in addition to them, the crew traveling on the plane also died. The latter channel has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, two photos appeared on Telegram that allegedly show the wreckage of the plane up close:

They edited the article in which they wrote that the plane was shot down by the Ukrainians

In the meantime, a significant change was made to the text of the above-quoted Ukrainska Pravda article:

ACCORDING TO THE CURRENT VERSION, THE UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS ONLY CONFIRMED THAT THE PLANE CRASHED, BUT THERE IS NO WORD ABOUT THEY SHOT IT DOWN.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense told the Suzpilne news portal: they cannot yet confirm that the Ukrainian air defense shot down the plane, they are currently collecting information about the incident themselves.

Meanwhile, the Russian SHOT! Telegram channel writes that on Wednesday 192 Russian prisoners of war were to be exchanged for 192 Ukrainians in the Belgorod area, but because of the attack, this was all blown off. According to their claim, another Il-76 also took 80 prisoners of war to the site, this plane turned back when the other one was hit. According to the channel, the plane could have been shot down with Patriot or Iris-T missiles.

In other words, in short: there is still a lot of uncertainty about what exactly happened, and the accounts of the two sides contradict each other.

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!