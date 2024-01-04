Index – Abroad – A real “heavy bomber” would end the Putin era

#Index #real #heavy #bomber #Putin #era

The blogger from Yekaterinburg nominated himself at the last moment, only a few days before the December 27 deadline, he managed to reach the mandatory 300,000 supporting signatures. Her original occupation was a fashion designer, but she really found herself as a make-up artist and blogger – she also worked for several magazines and fashion companies. He is well-known in China and Russia, and has recently attracted the public’s attention mostly with his animal protection projects, reports the URA.

He wouldn’t mind if he had been born male

Rada admitted that he had been dissatisfied with his appearance since he was young, so he went under the knife more than once over the years. She underwent a total of 16 cosmetic procedures, had her lips, cheekbones, eyebrows done, and we could go on and on. The blogger highlighted,

I’m sorry I wasn’t born a man.

After his interventions, he also created his own cosmetics brand, the focus of which is spirituality. More than half a million people follow the life of the Russian Rada on one of the social networks. It is known that the girl created her own wave diagnostic center, which promotes “health without drugs”.

That is why he is running against Putin

The presidential election in Russia will be held on March 17, 2024. Rada is also running for the title of Russian president, which he justified by

of course I adhere to the liberal position. I like the idea that citizens should have a horizontal relationship with the authorities and show themselves more maturely and not expect endless help and salvation from the state

– he said, adding that he doesn’t have an identity card, and he doesn’t plan to get one, in order to strengthen his position.

He pointed out that he has been actively involved in initiatives related to animal and environmental protection for years, and he sees that “due to the inflexibility of the bureaucracy in Russia, there is no capacity to deal with these significant problems.”

Eleven are running for the position

In addition to the woman, 10 other candidates are running against Vladimir Putin:

Anatoly Batasev,

Leonid Slutky (LDPR),

Nikolai Kharitonov (Communist Party of the Russian Federation),

Sergey Malinkovich (Communist Party of the Russian Federation),

Vladyslav Davankov (New People),

Sergey Baburin (Russian Federation),

Andrey Bogdanov (Freedom and Justice Party of Russia),

Borisz Nadezdin (citizen’s initiative),

Irina Sviridova (Democratic Party of Russia)

Vedomosti writes.

