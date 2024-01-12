Index – Abroad – A South Carolina couple died after their boiler heated up to 538 degrees

#Index #South #Carolina #couple #died #boiler #heated #degrees

84-year-old Joan Littlejohn and 82-year-old Glennwood Fowler were found dead Saturday night in their home in South Carolina, where police noted that the temperature of the property was close to 50 degrees even 20 minutes after ventilation, reports Sky News.

The couple had told their family three days earlier that their heating system and water heater were not working, so family members came to visit them, believing they had solved the problem.

Authorities said a paramedic found the bodies in the bedroom after they entered through an unlocked window. The paramedic could not accurately measure the couple’s body temperature, as the device can measure a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees.

They also checked the carbon dioxide level, which the police report said was not particularly high.

Firefighters said the heater in the basement looked like it was on fire before it was turned off Saturday, and its internal temperature was estimated at 538 degrees.

Investigators are planning an autopsy and other tests to determine exactly what happened to the couple.

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!

Also Read:  Iran Deploys Warships to the Red Sea

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Took the slip from Atmosfär – the prosecutor opens the investigation
Took the slip from Atmosfär – the prosecutor opens the investigation
Posted on
Froukje thinks writing songs is becoming more difficult: ‘I’m less open-minded’ | Music
Froukje thinks writing songs is becoming more difficult: ‘I’m less open-minded’ | Music
Posted on
Relegation returns to Mexican soccer
Relegation returns to Mexican soccer
Posted on
Dr. Theera recommends the ATK method. If you are infected with Covid, test on which day you will see the clearest results.
Dr. Theera recommends the ATK method. If you are infected with Covid, test on which day you will see the clearest results.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News