Index – Abroad – A South Carolina couple died after their boiler heated up to 538 degrees

84-year-old Joan Littlejohn and 82-year-old Glennwood Fowler were found dead Saturday night in their home in South Carolina, where police noted that the temperature of the property was close to 50 degrees even 20 minutes after ventilation, reports Sky News.

The couple had told their family three days earlier that their heating system and water heater were not working, so family members came to visit them, believing they had solved the problem.

Authorities said a paramedic found the bodies in the bedroom after they entered through an unlocked window. The paramedic could not accurately measure the couple’s body temperature, as the device can measure a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees.

They also checked the carbon dioxide level, which the police report said was not particularly high.

Firefighters said the heater in the basement looked like it was on fire before it was turned off Saturday, and its internal temperature was estimated at 538 degrees.

Investigators are planning an autopsy and other tests to determine exactly what happened to the couple.

