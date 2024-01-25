Index – Abroad – After more than seventy years, you can get alcohol again in Saudi Arabia

#Index #seventy #years #alcohol #Saudi #Arabia

Only selected members of the non-Muslim diplomatic staff will be able to buy in the store, who, by the way, have consumed alcohol in the country until now, and have only been able to bring their drinks into the country in sealed paper bags, that is, in the so-called “diplomatic bags”. For the time being, there is no question of extending the range of guests to other foreigners staying in the country.

Saudi officials hope that the opening of the store will help in the fight against the illegal alcohol trade, the BBC reports.

AFP and have read an official document announcing the store opening, which says the new store will be located in Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter, west of the city center. According to an inside source, the store will open in just a few weeks.

Of course, under strict rules, it will only be possible to get drunk. Under this

official emissaries must register in advance and obtain the relevant permission from the government;

People under the age of 21 are not allowed to enter the store;

nor those who are not “properly dressed”;

customers can only buy drinks for themselves, they cannot authorize another person with this task;

a guest can consume a maximum of 240 points of alcohol within a month. A liter of spirits will be worth six points, a liter of wine will be worth three points, and a liter of beer will be worth one point.

As alcohol becomes a part of life in Riyadh, drinkers would do well to be careful where they drink and how they behave afterward.

According to current Saudi law, the possession and consumption of alcohol is punishable by fines, imprisonment, and even public flogging.

Foreign violators can also be deported.

Why is the strictness?

The consumption of alcohol is fundamentally prohibited by the Islamic religion, as it corrupts society and destroys one’s health. Other Islamic countries, such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, also prohibit alcohol, but allow the sale of alcohol to non-Muslims over the age of 21 in hotels, clubs and bars.

In Saudi Arabia, extreme strictness has been in place since in 1951, one of King Abdulaziz’s sons, Prince Mishari bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, drunkenly shot Cyril Ousman, the British vice-consul in Jeddah, because he refused to pour him another drink at an event. A full ban was ordered by King Abdulaziz a year later, in 1952. Mishari was convicted of murder.

However, just because you can’t drink alcohol in the country doesn’t mean there aren’t any bars. In recent years, restaurants serving colourful, fragrant, tasty, non-alcoholic cocktails have become increasingly popular in Riyadh.

Cover photo: A non-alcoholic cocktail at the Camellia Lounge in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on August 5, 2021 (Photo by Tasneem Alsultan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

