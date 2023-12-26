Index – Abroad – Alexei Navalny: “I am the new Santa Claus”

“I am the new Santa Claus, I already have a sheepskin coat, a bear, and soon I will get someone, which is a traditional Russian winter footwear,” wrote Alexei Navalny, the imprisoned Russian opposition leader, about whom nothing was heard for three weeks, on X the world, but it was revealed the other day that he had been transferred to a prison beyond the Arctic Circle.

During my 20-day transport, I grew a beard, unfortunately there are no reindeer, but there are huge and very beautiful fluffy dogs. Most importantly, I now live above the Arctic Circle

– added Navalny, who also revealed that the trip was exhausting, but he is still in good spirits, as befits a Santa Claus.

They didn’t know where he was for a long time

Navalny has been wanted by his representatives since December 6, and his lawyer was only able to visit him in the detention center in the Yamal-Nyenets Autonomous District. According to the spokesperson of the opposition politician, he is in good condition considering the circumstances.

Navalny’s associates – who have searched several prisons in recent days – have submitted a total of 618 requests to the authorities about the politician’s whereabouts since the beginning of the month.

“The situation of Putin’s opponent is a clear example of how the system treats political prisoners, how it tries to isolate and suppress them,” Navalny’s legal team said.

(Cover image:
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on screens via video link from the IK-2 prison in Pokor during a hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence in Moscow, Russia May 24, 2022.
Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina / )

