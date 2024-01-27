Index – Abroad – America’s attitude towards the war in Ukraine has changed drastically

#Index #Americas #attitude #war #Ukraine #changed #drastically

Officials said the US administration is working on a long-term strategic plan (despite the fact that aid to Ukraine is currently stalled in Congress). They also stated that

according to the Americans’ point of view, the Ukrainians cannot be expected to recapture significant territories in 2024.

In the current plan, the focus will not be on acquiring territory, but on helping Ukraine repel Russian attacks and strengthening the country’s military power and economy in the long term. The goal set by the Westerners is now that no more territory than the current territories (a fifth of Ukraine) fall into Russian hands, and that the Ukrainians continue the operations that have proven successful in recent times – for example, long-range strikes, the Black Sea the pushback of the Russian fleet, as well as the tying down of the Russian forces stationed in Crimea with constant missile attacks and various sabotage actions.

The Washington Post noted that this is a drastic departure from last year’s Western plans. At that time, both the Americans and the Europeans emphasized that with the new tools given to Ukraine, significant areas could be recaptured in a short time in Eastern and Southern Ukraine. The counter-offensive, planned for the spring but launched in the summer, ended up getting stuck in the Russian fortifications.

That is why the Americans now want Ukraine to be able to hold its front lines this year, to be strengthened by the end of 2024, and, as one official said, to be able to put the country on a “more sustainable path” (in the military and economic sense).

They are already thinking about 10-year plans for Ukraine

In addition to the United States, other countries (The Washington Post put it as “approximately three dozen” other countries) are working on the same, and according to the paper, each country will record in a document how it will commit to Ukraine in the next in a decade.

As it was written, the British were the first to make this commitment last week, and the French are expected to be the next to do so, as French President Emmanuel Macron will soon visit Kyiv. The paper also believes:

whether the West can successfully support Ukraine depends almost entirely on the United States,

since the Americans are by far the biggest supporters and they coordinate the international process in which the other states also participate. By the way, the White House is expected to release its own 10-year plan for supporting Ukraine in the spring: the US State Department is already working on the document, but the $61 billion that US President Joe Biden requested from Congress to support Ukraine would still be needed.

According to the officials, the administration is confident that the long-term commitment will ensure once and for all that they can adequately support Ukraine against the Russians – even in the event that after the 2024 presidential election, it will no longer be Joe Biden, but Donald Trump at the head of the White House.

Zelensky spoke about something else in public, but…

In contrast to the above, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in a video message a few days ago that the plans for the year 2024 are “not only about defense” and that their goal is to preserve the initiative in the war.

In contrast, U.S. officials told The Washington Post that Zelensky actually admitted in closed-door conversations that he doesn’t know how ambitious he can set goals for this year, especially given the uncertainty over U.S. aid.

In the same regard, a Ukrainian lawmaker, Roman Kostenko, told the paper:

They ask us what our plan is, but for that we should know how much resources we will have. Now everything points in the direction that it will be less than last year when we tried to counterattack and failed. If there really will be less, then it is clear what the plan will be: defense.

Serhii Rachmaninoff, another Ukrainian father-in-law, was more cautious, saying that offensive operations are not ruled out, but that “it would be very difficult to imagine a serious, comprehensive strategic offensive in 2024”, especially given the current state of foreign aid (including Europe as well as the United States).

According to the Americans, Putin will not sit at the negotiating table this year

The officials speaking to The Washington Post also finally said that they expect the war to end at the negotiating table sooner or later, but they think it is unlikely that Russian President Vladimir Putin will engage in serious negotiations this year (since they believe that the Russian President then hopes that Donald Trump will win the presidential election in 2024 and that Kiev will be in a more difficult situation as a result).

We will also follow the developments of the war minute by minute in this article.

