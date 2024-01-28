Index – Abroad – An explosion killed several students of an Islamic school in Nigeria

#Index #explosion #killed #students #Islamic #school #Nigeria

According to the spokesperson of the local government of the Gubio region, the 13-15-year-old students were killed by a homemade inferno, believed to be scrap metal, which was collected together with other debris and stored in one of the school’s unfinished buildings. The inferno exploded on Saturday.

Students at the Islamic school often collect scrap metal to sell to local communities.

The incident took place in a region called Gubio in the seething northeastern state of Borno. The terrorist organization Boko Haram has been active in the region since 2009, and acts of violence have increased since the local branch of the Islamic State terrorist organization (Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP) broke away from the organization in 2016, and gradually became the strongest jihadist group in the region.

The Borno state police spokesman confirmed the incident, but did not provide further details.

