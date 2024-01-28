Index – Abroad – An explosion killed several students of an Islamic school in Nigeria

#Index #explosion #killed #students #Islamic #school #Nigeria

According to the spokesperson of the local government of the Gubio region, the 13-15-year-old students were killed by a homemade inferno, believed to be scrap metal, which was collected together with other debris and stored in one of the school’s unfinished buildings. The inferno exploded on Saturday.

Students at the Islamic school often collect scrap metal to sell to local communities.

The incident took place in a region called Gubio in the seething northeastern state of Borno. The terrorist organization Boko Haram has been active in the region since 2009, and acts of violence have increased since the local branch of the Islamic State terrorist organization (Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP) broke away from the organization in 2016, and gradually became the strongest jihadist group in the region.

The Borno state police spokesman confirmed the incident, but did not provide further details.

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - A passenger plane crashed near the Ukrainian border, with 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, according to the Russians

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Pros and Cons Saudi Arabia Allows Alcohol Sales
Pros and Cons Saudi Arabia Allows Alcohol Sales
Posted on
The 10 richest people – the youngest is 60 years old.
The 10 richest people – the youngest is 60 years old.
Posted on
The new Prince of Persia was stolen from the best places
The new Prince of Persia was stolen from the best places
Posted on
Amr Adeeb: “Roumi cheese increases when you are inside the supermarket” (video)
Amr Adeeb: “Roumi cheese increases when you are inside the supermarket” (video)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News