Index – Abroad – An extraordinary meeting was called by the head of NATO due to the events in Ukraine

In recent days, Ukraine has been hit by strong Russian missile attacks, which have resulted in the injury and death of many civilians.

The NATO spokesperson announced on Thursday that Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called an extraordinary ambassadorial-level meeting for Wednesday next week at the request of Ukraine. “NATO member countries have delivered effective air defense systems to Ukraine and are determined to continue helping Kyiv,” explained the alliance’s position.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on X in its entry he wrote on Wednesday that it was proposed to convene a council meeting. According to the head of the ministry, the most important topic at the meeting will be the further strengthening of Ukrainian air defense.

The NATO-Ukraine Council was established in the summer of 2023 with the aim of strengthening military cooperation between the alliance and Kyiv.

