Index – Abroad – An ID check in the suburbs of Paris went badly wrong, the police were given a suspended prison sentence

#Index #check #suburbs #Paris #badly #wrong #police #suspended #prison #sentence

The incident sparked days of riots in the suburbs around the capital, and became a symbol of police violence in France.

On February 2, 2017, the victim, now 29-year-old Théo Luhaka, was seriously wounded in the anus by the police with a telescopic baton, which caused irreversible injuries.

The police were suspended due to the filmed production and proceedings were initiated against them.

The police officer Marc-Antoine Castelain, who caused a serious injury, was sentenced by the jury of the Seine-Saint-Denis county near Paris to a 12-month suspended prison sentence and banned from working in public areas for five years. His colleagues, Jérémie Dulin and Tony Hochart, received a three-month suspended sentence for willful bodily harm.

In the crowded courtroom – where a large number of the victim’s supporters and plainclothes policemen also appeared – after the verdict announced in a tense atmosphere, Théo Luhaka was greeted by applause when he left the courtroom.

This is a conciliatory decision that we take as a victory

Antoine Vey, the victim’s lawyer, told the press, while activists fighting police violence chanted: Shut up the police! and held up posters that they believed showed people who had died as a result of police action.

Théo Luhaka was arrested on February 2, 2017 by three police officers in a housing estate in Seine-Saint-Denis, the poorest department in France. According to the footage recorded by surveillance cameras, the young man resisted the police. In the scuffle, Marc-Antoine Castelain struck the victim with the end of his telescopic cane through his underpants, rupturing his sphincter and causing a ten-centimeter-deep wound.

The case immediately received national attention, and the head of state at the time, Francois Hollande, visited Théo Luhaka in the hospital. According to expert reports, the victim suffers from incontinence despite two surgeries, and his injuries are irreversible. In the trial, the victim testified that she felt she had been raped. The police officer expressed his sympathy for the victim, but believed that he had dealt him a “rightful blow”, just as he had been taught in police training.

In addition to the injuries, the police fired tear gas and hit the boy with knees and fists before handcuffing him to the ground. An administrative investigation by the police watchdog IGPN found the “use of disproportionate force”, while an independent report condemned “cumulative shortcomings” in the case.

The police have been transferred

The three policemen were transferred from the capital region to the counties where they come from. Following the jury’s decision, the prefecture can impose a possible disciplinary penalty on them, and the main culprit is also threatened with dismissal.

In the past seven years, the public debate about the use of force during law enforcement has regularly flared up in France. Last June there were five nights of rioting across the country, during which public buildings and vehicles were torched with fireworks and shops were looted after a local boy, Nahel M., 17, was shot dead by a police officer in Nanterre, west of Paris, after he resisted a roadside check. . According to the police officer, he felt his life and that of his partner were in danger.

However, the recording of the identification did not support this, so the 38-year-old motorcycle policeman is being prosecuted for intentional homicide.

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!