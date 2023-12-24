Index – Abroad – An Islamist terrorist cell is preparing for several attacks in Europe during the holidays

#Index #Islamist #terrorist #cell #preparing #attacks #Europe #holidays

According to BILD, the first arrests related to terrorism were carried out by a special unit in Vienna and a German unit already on Saturday night. Radical Islamist movements have called for attacks on Christian events across Europe, so the Austrian security agencies have ordered increased protection measures in public areas in Vienna and in the federal states as well.

The Vienna police announced that, according to the assessment of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, it is still justified to maintain a high level of terror preparedness and to expect an increased risk of terrorist attacks during the holidays.

The Cologne Cathedral was searched

The German police wanted to make sure that no dangerous objects were placed in the Cologne Cathedral, so they deployed explosive detection dogs, which spent hours searching for explosives in the cathedral.

Due to signs of a threat to Cologne Cathedral, the police took special protective measures. Due to ongoing investigations by the Police State Security Service, the police will not comment on the details of the current investigations

said the police spokesperson.

Although the announcement of the terrorist attack concerns New Year’s Eve, we are already doing everything we can to ensure the safety of the cathedral’s visitors on Christmas Eve as well. In consultation with the security officer of the cathedral chapter, after the evening mass, the cathedral will be searched with search dogs and then closed. Tomorrow, all visitors will be checked before entering the church

– said Michael Esser, the head of the Cologne crime department, who said that the reports on the terrorist threat warned on New Year’s Eve, but they should already step up security measures. Police and the cathedral chapter are recommending that people arrive early for Christmas Eve midnight mass and not bring bags.

Vienna and St. Stephen’s Cathedral

Due to the threat of terrorism, police officers with machine guns carry out entry at St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna. Authorities have announced that there will be increased police precautions in Austria during the Christmas holidays.

Both civilian and uniformed forces received special equipment. Police attention is focused on churches and religious events, especially holiday masses and Christmas markets. The authorities ask that visitors bring their photo ID.

The Islamic State is behind it

Bild understands that the people arrested in connection with terrorism are of Tajik origin and wanted to carry out terrorist attacks in the name of the Afghan branch of the Islamic State (ISPK). According to the newspaper, several suspects were arrested in the Ottakring district of Vienna, and another Tajik was apparently arrested in the Saar region.

ISPK is considered by intelligence services to be the most dangerous terrorist organization that smuggles terrorists into Europe. A seven-member Tajik cell of the ISPK was liquidated in Germany and the Netherlands in the summer. They planned a large-scale terrorist attack and spied on possible targets. According to the investigation data of the German authorities, they were smuggled from Ukraine through Poland to Germany, disguised as war refugees and with false papers.

