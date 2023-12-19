Index – Abroad – Another ceasefire in Gaza is on the brink

#Index #ceasefire #Gaza #brink

Hanije, who otherwise lives in Qatar, is said to be leading a high-level Hamas delegation to Egypt, where he is holding talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Kamel Abbas and others, according to al-Jazeera.

The topic of the talks will be “the cessation of aggression and war to prepare an agreement to release prisoners and end the siege on the Gaza Strip,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the visit.

Earlier, two Egyptian security sources told that both Israel and Hamas were open to renewing the ceasefire and releasing the hostages, although they remained at odds over how to implement it.

Egypt and Qatar, which had earlier negotiated a weeklong ceasefire and hostage release, insisted on expediting aid and opening the Kerem Shalom crossing before any talks could begin, the sources said at the time.

The United States opposes a comprehensive ceasefire

A ceasefire would justify Hamas attacks, according to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

But he denied that the United States was out of step with other Western powers on the issue. The foreign ministers of the United Kingdom and Germany said at the weekend that a ceasefire was urgently needed, but that the time had not yet come to call for it.

According to Kirby, the ceasefire:

it would simply confirm what Hamas did on October 7. This would leave them in power in Gaza, which is unacceptable to us and our friends in Israel. And of course it would give them much more time to prepare and plan further attacks. We support smaller, more localized, more targeted humanitarian breaks so that the hostages can escape and more aid can be delivered.

Kirby added that eight American prisoners were still being held in Gaza.

Israel is winning the war against Hamas, and there is not even an inch of safe space left for Palestinian civilians, while Iran has been rocked by a cyber attack that is almost certainly behind the Jewish state. Index asked Ferenc Kaiser, associate professor of the National Public Service University, about this.

The researcher also said that although the politicians were in favor of the ceasefire, the soldiers were not, because Hamas used the ceasefire to reallocate forces and strengthen its defense lines.

With the help of Ferenc Kaiser, Index analyzes the conflict since the beginning of the war, you can read our previous articles on the topic in chronological order by clicking here or here.

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!