Index – Abroad – Another country bans the dreaded American dog breed

The date of entry into force of the restrictions is not yet known, but bully XL dogs must still be muzzled and leashed in public areas.

Some of the restrictions in England and Wales have been in place since January 1. American bully XL dogs are prohibited in these two countries

to sell,

to leave alone in the open,

breed,

to give as a gift

and walking without a leash or muzzle.

From February 1, it will also be considered a crime in England and Wales to keep such a dog. A special exemption from this can be requested from the British Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Development, which more than four thousand people applied for in the first week after the announcement of the measure.

Dogs that do not reach their first year of life by January 31 must be neutered by December 31, and older dogs by June 30.

Why are bully XL dogs so feared?

According to the department’s data, since 2021, 23 people have died in dog attacks across the country, and a “disproportionately large number” of fatal dog attacks can be attributed to dogs belonging to the bully XL breed group.

In September and October last year, two men, a ten-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl the year before last, died in England after being attacked by American bully XL dogs. Several people were seriously injured in other similar dog attacks.

According to experts, the stocky, powerfully built dog breed was bred in the United States in the 1980s, basically by crossing the American Pitbull Terrier and the American Staffordshire Terrier. The body weight of adult specimens can exceed 60 kilograms.

By the way, this dog breed was not widespread in Scotland before, but after the introduction of the measures in England and Wales, more and more bully XLs were transferred to Scottish territory.

The Hungarian pit bull law

Until 2010, the so-called pit bull law existed in our country, which distinguished between those that are particularly dangerous and those that are classified as dangerous due to their breed.

In the fall of 2010, the Constitutional Court bowed to professional arguments and annulled the government decree. Since the decision of the constitutional judges, we can no longer talk about the pitbull terrier and its mixes as dangerous dogs, i.e. breed-based discrimination between dogs has ended. We wrote more about this in this article.

