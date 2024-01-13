Index – Abroad – At dawn, the Americans struck again at the Houthi rebels in Yemen

As we already reported on the Index, at dawn on Friday the forces of the United States and the United Kingdom struck the coast of Yemen, the bases of the Houthi rebels. As it turned out later, the attacking parties tried to weaken the strength of the rebels with not one, but two strikes, the result of which could be the escalation of the fighting.

Now there was a third attack,

whose target was a radar.

The destroyer Carney used Tomahawk missiles in the strike at 3:45 a.m. local time on Saturday. The aim was “to reduce the ability of the Twenties to attack ships at sea, including merchant ships”. The fact of the strike was later confirmed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The twenties talk about the devil, the Americans talk about terrorism

“Your strikes against Yemen are considered terrorism,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, said on Friday.

The United States is the devil.

he added.

Joe Biden – whose administration removed the Houthis from the US State Department’s list of “foreign terrorist organizations” in 2021 – was asked by reporters on Friday evening whether he thought the movement was now qualified as a “terrorist”. “I think they are,” Biden said.

