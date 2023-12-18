Index – Abroad – Brutal footage was taken of the natural disaster that hit China

#Index #Brutal #footage #natural #disaster #hit #China

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 shook Kansu, in the northwestern province of China. The nest of the movement was at a depth of 35 kilometers, 102 kilometers west-southwest of the capital, Lancsou. The natural disaster has claimed at least eight lives.

According to eyewitness reports, cracks appeared on the walls of houses and on rural roads, and electricity and drinking water services were interrupted in local villages.

The provincial fire department has mobilized 580 members of the rescue services, and rescue operations are ongoing. The provincial Red Cross has already separated the first group of aid shipments destined for the earthquake-stricken area.

There were also victims of the earthquake in the neighboring Qinghai province, the exact numbers are currently being clarified by the local disaster prevention authorities, the earthquake caused significant damage.

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!