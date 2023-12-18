Index – Abroad – Brutal footage was taken of the natural disaster that hit China

#Index #Brutal #footage #natural #disaster #hit #China

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 shook Kansu, in the northwestern province of China. The nest of the movement was at a depth of 35 kilometers, 102 kilometers west-southwest of the capital, Lancsou. The natural disaster has claimed at least eight lives.

According to eyewitness reports, cracks appeared on the walls of houses and on rural roads, and electricity and drinking water services were interrupted in local villages.

The provincial fire department has mobilized 580 members of the rescue services, and rescue operations are ongoing. The provincial Red Cross has already separated the first group of aid shipments destined for the earthquake-stricken area.

There were also victims of the earthquake in the neighboring Qinghai province, the exact numbers are currently being clarified by the local disaster prevention authorities, the earthquake caused significant damage.

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!

Also Read:  Angola and China sign agreement on Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Posted on
Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series
Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News