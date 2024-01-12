Index – Abroad – But who are the insurgents of the 20s who are now rioting in the Red Sea?

#Index #insurgents #20s #rioting #Red #Sea

The Houthi movement, also known as Ansár Allah (followers of Allah), is only one of the actors in the decade-long civil war in Yemen. They started in the 1990s, when their leader, Hussein al-Houthi, announced a religious renewal movement among the followers of the Zaidi branch of the Shia sect of Islam, which existed within it, in the northern part of Yemen they inhabited, actually uniting the local tribes. Although they are somewhat different from those who follow the traditional Shiite line in Iran and Iraq, if necessary, they are always ready to express their solidarity in the direction of their Shiite co-religionists, even in the face of the Sunni majority.

The north and south of Yemen were united in 1990, and after that the contradictions within the country between the minority Shiites and the Sunnis intensified. The head of the country was Ali Abdullah Száleh, who maintained good relations with the USA and Saudi Arabia, and it is no coincidence that he also strongly supported the Wahhabi Sunnis with Saudi connections in the region inhabited by the Zaidis. To counter this, Hussein al-Houthi announced his movement, at the same time declaring America, Saudi Arabia and the official Yemeni government as enemies.

Száleh finally launched a campaign in the summer of 2004 against the Huzis, who harshly criticized and attacked his authoritarian regime, in the Saada governorate, in the northern part of Yemen, inhabited by the Zaidi majority. In September, the government forces killed the movement’s founder, Hussein al-Houthi, which only added fuel to the fire, since after that the civil war took place in several stages until 2010. The assassinated Hussein was replaced by his brother Abdul-Malik at the head of the organization.

Things got really serious after the Arab Spring uprisings that swept across the Middle East in the early 2010s, as the 20-somethings launched a general attack on the government, which was so successful that they captured the country’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

They didn’t expect it, but the conflict widened

As we wrote, the central government maintained good relations with Saudi Arabia and allowed the United States to purge the country of al-Qaida groups that had infiltrated it over the years. The problem arose from the fact that the great enemy, Iran, began to support the Shiite Houthis more and more spectacularly. This was done not only in the form of small donations, but also with weapons, with the help of which the 20s reached the Yemeni capital and took it.

That’s when the Saudi leadership got a little nervous. Indeed, Iran slowly but surely armed the Houthis and thus got an armed Shiite movement completely subordinate to it in Yemen, similar to how it built up the region’s other dominant armed Shiite militia, Hezbollah, in southern Lebanon. When the Yemeni capital was captured, it became clear that the great enemy, Iran, had created a proxy organization and appeared in Saudi Arabia’s backyard.

In 2015, the Saudi leadership, to help the Yemeni central government, organized an international military alliance and entered the war against the Houthis. After the capital, the rebels went against the country’s largest city, Aden. The allied offensive did not achieve its goal, so a ceasefire was agreed in 2017, but it did not last long.

The Houthis continuously “fired” into Saudi territory with their missiles, attacking Riyadh and the allied Gulf states as well. The matter finally took a turn last year, when at the beginning of 2023 Saudi Arabia and Iran reconciled with Chinese mediation – after a long time. After that, the Saudi side indicated that they see an opportunity to end the conflict in Yemen. However, this has not yet been realized.

By the way, the UN called the situation that arose as a result of the war and the civil war one of the biggest humanitarian crises in the world. In 2021, two-thirds of Yemen’s population, around twenty million people, needed some kind of help and support, while 4 million people had to leave their places of residence due to the fighting.

Iran does not miss an opportunity to kick America and Israel

Last October, when Hamas attacked Israel, everything changed unexpectedly. It is already clear that although Hamas is a Sunni organization, Iran was not stingy when it armed and trained the thousands of people who participated in the attack on Israel on October 7 in recent years.

Iran, with the support of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas militants in Gaza, and Shiite groups in Syria that are not very friendly to Israel, has virtually surrounded the Jewish state. The fact that Tehran indirectly dragged the Houthis into the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is just icing on the cake. It is true that the Shia Huzis do not care about supporting the Sunni Hamas, but if the order comes from Tehran that they should support the cause of the Palestinians, they will do so. Moreover, if necessary, they even targeted Israel itself with the medium-range missiles received from Iran, although the missiles were taken down by most of the American and Israeli air defense systems.

Iran accuses Washington of arming Israel excessively, but the US administration remains firmly on Israel’s side, although it is trying to intervene and limit Israeli actions against civilians in the Gaza Strip during the retaliatory attack – as communicated by Foreign Minister Blinken during his weekly tour of the Middle East.

It is probably not a coincidence that after the comprehensive Israeli attack launched against Gaza, Huzi raids on merchant ships in the Red Sea began to increase. According to Hüzi’s explanation, those transport ships that can deliver goods from Israel or to Israel are targeted. They are constantly demanding an end to the killing of Palestinians – as they call the Israeli attack. The emphasis is on the Palestinians, because they cannot say that they are our brothers, since the Palestinians are not Shiites, but Sunnis.

However, Red Sea attacks against tankers became more and more frequent. The Red Sea and its outlet to the Indian Ocean have become so dangerous that an American-led military coalition had to restore order and finally attack the military positions of the Twenty at dawn this Friday, so that, after a lot of unnecessary diplomatic word-twisting, they would give an understandable explanation to the Twenty , what happens if they don’t stop blocking the sea route.

(Cover photo: Husi insurgents gather after US and UK airstrikes against them on January 12, 2024. Photo: Khaled Abdullah / )

