Index – Abroad – Donald Trump tries to disable his opponent with a strange trick

In Monday’s Truth Social post, Donald Trump discussed why he does not consider his political opponent of Indian ancestry, Nikki Haley, to be a real American, reports the New York Times.

A The Gateway Pundit referred to his post which stated that

the politician’s parents were not American citizens when the lady was born in 1972, so according to the 12th amendment to the law, she can be excluded from applying for the position of president or vice president.

Only the website and Donald Trump forgot the detail that since Haley was born in the United States in 1972, she automatically received American citizenship.

Trump has tried racism before

In a similar way, he tried to disable Barack Obama in 2016 – who, considering that he had already served his two terms as president, could not run for the position more than once. Despite this, Trump developed a false accusation against Obama, according to which the former black president was born in Kenya, so he is not fit for the presidency. The former US president was actually born in Hawaii.

He also accused Texas state senator Ted Cruz during the same campaign period. In his case, his position was that Cruz cannot be put on the ballot, since he was born in Canada and only his mother has American citizenship.

He brought these accusations to the surface by referring to the 14th Amendment, which states, among other things, that the president of the United States must be a natural-born citizen, meaning that in order to be president, someone must be born in America.

