Index – Abroad – Donald Trump won by a huge margin in the first test of the US presidential election

Donald Trump won a landslide victory in the state of Iowa in the presidential primary. Slightly more than 100,000 people took part in the vote,

and the former president (according to Tuesday morning results) received more than 30,000 more votes than second-place Ron DeSantis.

She is followed in line by Nikki Haley, whose resignation is predicted by analysts, although Haley has not shown any signs of this so far, and even congratulated President Trump, who previously tried to eliminate her from the elections in a not very elegant way. Vivek Ramaswamy, who missed the podium, was so badly affected by his fourth place that he withdrew from his campaign and announced that he will soon return to the race on Trump’s side, reports the BBC.

In the primary election that took place on Monday night, Donald Trump had all age groups on his side in the state of Iowa, from the youngest to the oldest, he convinced men and women to Make America Great Again with his campaign text.

the victory CAN ALSO BE CALLED SWEEPING, because trump has now even convinced white evangelical and conservative voters who did not vote for him in Iowa in 2016.

Trump completed his first term as president three years ago, and his campaign to challenge the 2020 election results culminated in riots at the Capitol on January 6. Now, as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, he has taken the first major step toward becoming the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in November’s presidential election.

