Index – Abroad – Dubai is getting ready for a big hit, it’s skyrocketing with one and a half billion dollars

Another giant tower will be added to Dubai’s skyline after Azizi Developments recently announced that it has begun construction on the city’s second tallest tower, Khaleejtimes reports.

The Dubai-based private development company has not yet revealed the name of the tower, but it does say that the construction is worth $1.5 billion, or about 5.5 billion local dirhams.

The tower is scheduled to be completed in 2028, the building will be built on Sheikh Zayed Road, opposite the World Trade Center, and will have a shopping mall, countless luxury apartments, and of course high-end penthouse apartments on the upper floors.

In addition, there will be a 7-star hotel, an observation deck, and several luxury restaurants and other services.

This tower will be our legacy

– said Mirwais Azizi, the founder and president of Azizi Developments in Afghanistan, who revealed that with this tower he wanted to give something back to the city that provided him and his family with countless opportunities.

The world’s tallest tower, the 828-meter Burj Khalifa, is also located in Dubai. To become the second-tallest building in the emirate, Azizi only has to overtake the 425-metre-tall Marina 101 and the recently announced Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower, which is being built in Dubai Marina to a height of 450 metres. To become the world’s second-tallest tower, Azizi must be taller than Merdeka 118, the 679-meter tower in Malaysia that was completed last November.

Mirwais Azizi is a businessman from the United Arab Emirates who, as we have already written about on Index, would like to build a maxi-Dubai on Rákosrednező. It is not yet certain that there will be a skyscraper in the district, this will be decided later, but the plan is already there.

(Cover photo: View of Dubai from the Sky Views Observatory on December 13, 2023. Photo: Dominika Zarzycka / SOPA Images / Getty Images Hungary)

