Index – Abroad – Europe is haunted by war, the mayor of Kyiv made a worrying statement

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaly Klitschko, visited the front, who reported to the German Bild about the dramatic lack of ammunition and military personnel, and also discussed with the soldiers fighting on the front.

There has been a huge shortage of ammunition for months, which is the number one issue, not to mention the number of soldiers at the front

Klitschko told the paper.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine has recently been under enormous pressure from the Russian side. And this is only compounded by his frustration with the Bundestag’s decision on Wednesday to reject the delivery of long-range Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missiles to Ukraine. The Taurus missiles are particularly important for Ukraine, because the missiles can disrupt the logistics of the Russian troops with their range, thus increasing the security of the soldiers and citizens of the occupied country, and they could also be used to destroy Russian weapons depots.

I would like to take this opportunity to send a message to Germany: We will protect our country, but we will also protect the entire European Union. We should never underestimate Russia. Putin will go as long as we let him

– said Vitalij Klitschko, who also emphasized in the interview: all German politicians must realize that the war in Ukraine “can easily turn into a European war”.

The idea of ​​a possible war between Germany and Russia has been raised before: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Germany has reason to worry about direct aid to Ukraine. Bild recently published a secret document, according to which the German army is preparing for an armed conflict with Russia.

Incidentally, Klitschko, who reports on the lack of ammunition and military personnel, has other ties to Germany, as his property declaration revealed that he became the owner of a luxury villa in Germany. The villa is worth almost 227 million hryvnias (2 billion forints) and is located in Hamburg. The city manager faces a lot of criticism because of the property worth more than HUF 2 billion, many believe that such a sum should be donated to the Ukrainian army.

