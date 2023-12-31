Index – Abroad – Eurostar trains in London stopped due to an unprecedented amount of water

#Index #Eurostar #trains #London #stopped #due #unprecedented #amount #water

Extreme weather flooded a rail tunnel under the River Thames on Saturday, forcing Eurostar to cancel all services between London and Paris.

Eurostar warned that there could still be delays on Sunday, but flights have resumed, reports the BBC.

Some speed restrictions will be in place on Sunday morning, which may lead to delays, and stations are expected to be heavily trafficked

Eurostar announced.

And the meteorological office warned that there could be disruptions to domestic travel over the weekend due to the weather.

Richard Thorp, the track’s technical director, apologized to passengers and told the BBC that water had been removed from both tunnels. He added that the unprecedented amount of water overwhelmed the pumping systems, which caused the flooding.

It was the second major disruption to Eurostar services in ten days as a strike by French workers halted trains ahead of Christmas.

We’re able to confirm that we’ll be running our planned timetable tomorrow.

Our stations will be extremely busy due to today’s disruption. If you’re traveling tomorrow and would like to travel on an alternative date or request a refund, you can do so here https://t.co/WhdZ5Q4pi2 — Eurostar (@Eurostar) December 30, 2023

