Index – Abroad – Eurostar trains in London stopped due to an unprecedented amount of water

#Index #Eurostar #trains #London #stopped #due #unprecedented #amount #water

Extreme weather flooded a rail tunnel under the River Thames on Saturday, forcing Eurostar to cancel all services between London and Paris.

Eurostar warned that there could still be delays on Sunday, but flights have resumed, reports the BBC.

Some speed restrictions will be in place on Sunday morning, which may lead to delays, and stations are expected to be heavily trafficked

Eurostar announced.

And the meteorological office warned that there could be disruptions to domestic travel over the weekend due to the weather.

Richard Thorp, the track’s technical director, apologized to passengers and told the BBC that water had been removed from both tunnels. He added that the unprecedented amount of water overwhelmed the pumping systems, which caused the flooding.

It was the second major disruption to Eurostar services in ten days as a strike by French workers halted trains ahead of Christmas.

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!

Also Read:  Malinauskas: we can have a year or two of fake peace, but what's next?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What is the Philadelphia hub? Why is Netanyahu seeking to control it?
What is the Philadelphia hub? Why is Netanyahu seeking to control it?
Posted on
VIDEO Increasingly Brave, Israel Now Wants to Control the Gaza-Egypt Border
VIDEO Increasingly Brave, Israel Now Wants to Control the Gaza-Egypt Border
Posted on
Mercedes G-Class used car for the money of a Kia Picanto
Mercedes G-Class used car for the money of a Kia Picanto
Posted on
Open the checklist ‘How to choose a laptop for students’?
Open the checklist ‘How to choose a laptop for students’?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News