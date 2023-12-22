Index – Abroad – Even during the war, Viktor Orbán’s ally campaigns shamelessly

#Index #war #Viktor #Orbáns #ally #campaigns #shamelessly

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid growing pressure from the United States, Britain and Germany, has increasingly resisted what allies see as the future of the Gaza Strip: the establishment of an interim government overseen by the Palestinian Authority and a possible Palestinian state alongside Israel. could exist.

Hours after the army admitted shooting three Israeli hostages who were holding up a white flag in Gaza – sparking shock and anger among Israelis – Netanyahu appeared to try to change the subject, boasting that he had prevented the creation of a Palestinian state and will continue to do so, The New York Times wrote.

I am proud that I prevented the creation of a Palestinian state, because now everyone understands what that Palestinian state could have been like. Now that we have seen the small Palestinian state in Gaza, everyone understands what would have happened if we gave in to international pressure and allowed such a state to be established in the West Bank

he said at a Saturday evening press conference.

Netanyahu hopes to remain in power after the war despite the fact that Hamas has built itself into a military power and invaded Israel under his rule. The people are rightly angry about all this, but Netanyahu is trying to speak to Israelis, including the Likud party and its far-right coalition partners, who are now more distrustful of the Palestinians than ever and who believe that the two-state solution is a dangerous fantasy.

As the war continues, the death toll mounts, many hostages remain in Gaza, and Israel’s main Western allies are increasingly critical of Israel, Netanyahu’s position of power appears more precarious than ever.

Now, the actions of Israeli soldiers who killed the hostages instead of rescuing them could give even more impetus to those who say that the intense military campaign, interspersed with bombings and street fighting, endangers those still held and brings Israel into disrepute.

I pleaded with the cabinet and we all warned that fighting would probably harm the hostages. Unfortunately, I was right

Raz Ben-Ami, a former Israeli hostage who was released by Hamas during the recent ceasefire between the two sides, said on Saturday night. The woman’s husband, Ohad, is still being held in Gaza.

Netanyahu tried to respond to growing calls from the families of the hostages for renewed efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza to allow talks to free about 130 people still held by Hamas and its allies.

Military pressure is essential to bring the hostages home, but also to achieve victory. Without military pressure, we could not have created the framework that led to the release of 110 hostages, and it is only through continued military pressure that we can achieve the release of all our hostages

Netanyahu emphasized at his press conference.

The Prime Minister is widely criticized

Despite his speech, he is widely criticized in Israel for waiting to express his regret for the deaths of the three Israeli hostages. The Army Chief of Staff and the Defense Minister quickly apologized and accepted responsibility, but even they are not considered to have made a sufficient gesture.

Nahum Barnea, one of Israel’s most respected publicists, wrote that the incident was not simply a tragedy but a “war crime” as “international law is very clear on the issue”. Israelis should be tougher on themselves, he said.

Now we are at war, and our hearts—all of us, mine included—are with the soldiers. But nothing good can come from blind love.

Barnea praised the military for its transparency, which contrasts with the military’s usual responses, which usually say only that the allegations are under investigation. He called for disciplinary action against the soldiers and commander responsible.

Yagil Levy, an Israeli military expert at the Israel Open University, spoke about how

there is a real gap between the official rules of engagement and battlefield practice. I am almost certain that due to fear and fatigue these rules of war are not being followed or enforced by the forces on the ground

he said.

President Biden has already criticized Israel’s “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza, which the Israelis deny. White House spokesman John Kirby sought to play down the comments as simply reflecting Biden’s thinking “about the need to reduce civilian harm and to be as precise, careful and deliberate as possible.”

He openly politicized even during the war

Netanyahu is also criticized for being so openly politicized amid the war, said Natan Sachs, director of the Brookings Institution’s Center for Middle East Policy, who recently returned from Israel.

Netanyahu has some substantive differences with Biden. Also, amidst the intense fighting, he is politicizing uncontrollably and that is shameful

Sachs said. According to him, Netanyahu is already campaigning against his rival, Benny Gantz, who he appointed to the emergency war cabinet as a sign of national unity and who is considered more open to negotiations with the Palestinians on post-war Gaza.

According to Sachs, even Netanyahu knows that the future must include a secular trend in Palestinian politics, which is still represented by the Palestinian Authority.

Levy also said he sees parallels between the deaths of the three hostages and Israel’s operations in Gaza in general. He believes the military’s disregard for official deployment rules revealed in the investigation into the deaths will become even more apparent after the war, when there will be further investigations.

The killing of the hostages will increase pressure on the Israeli government to open new talks to free the others, he said. Protests by the families are growing stronger, and there is a general feeling that time is running out for the hostages, as reports of them dying or being killed in captivity mount.

Yonatan Hadari, who attended the demonstration in Tel Aviv, said he had lost faith not in the army but in Netanyahu. The army, he said,

he does a good job but the driving is terrible and you can see it has a huge negative impact. We see a prime minister who does not take responsibility, who does not visit the families of the hostages or the grieving families.

While Hamas has publicly insisted there will be no more hostage negotiations until Israel ends the war in Gaza, talks are continuing with the help of Qatar and Egypt. In Israel, they are hoping for a broader deal to free more hostages in exchange for Israel releasing several high-ranking Palestinian prisoners, including those convicted of killing Israelis.

Because of the killings, the risks to the remaining hostages are “very concrete,” Levi said. He thinks it is

it has given a boost to the prisoner exchange movement and may prompt Netanyahu and other ministers to consider paying a higher price for the exchange.

One of Viktor Orbán’s main allies is the Israeli prime minister

Viktor Orbán maintains a good and close relationship with his Israeli counterpart, last December he was one of the first to congratulate Benjamin Netanyahu in a telegram. We are ready – the Hungarian Prime Minister wrote at the time – to further strengthen the close cooperation between our countries based on a common understanding of national interests.

(Cover photo: Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Abir Sultan / Pool / AFP)

