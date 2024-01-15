Index – Abroad – Fear of violence in Germany

#Index #Fear #violence #Germany

The protests that have lasted for almost a week continue in Germany: on Monday, about ten thousand people marched on the boulevard in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest against the federal government’s austerity measures. The government fears that the demonstrations could turn violent.

Farmers from all over Germany marched to Berlin with their tractors on Monday morning to join a massive protest movement against austerity measures by the federal government led by Olaf Scholz, reports.

Some 3,000 tractors, 2,000 trucks and almost 10,000 people crowded the boulevard leading to Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate in a mass demonstration held as the culmination of a week of anti-government protests.

They fear the radicalization of the political debate

The main demand of the demonstrators is that the government does not cut agricultural subsidies in this year’s budget. The protests have been going on for almost a week. As a result of the pressure, the government has already agreed not to cancel the tax relief for new agricultural vehicles, and also to spread the abolition of the agricultural diesel subsidy over several years. But farmers, who have the support of the conservative opposition and the far-right, say this is not enough.

The public must understand that much more food will be imported into the country if subsidies are not restored

– said a German farmer named Karl-Wilhelm Kempner in his speech, adding that farmers are “dying out”.

The government is otherwise flexible about its position, while it fears that the political debate in the country will become radicalized and that the demonstrations could turn into violence.

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - Russia's war in Ukraine - Index's Thursday news summary

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Investigator local police area, Functional police training, Region Mitt, PO Up
Investigator local police area, Functional police training, Region Mitt, PO Up
Posted on
Olcay Gulsen is happier than during her relationship with Ruud de Wild | Backbiting
Olcay Gulsen is happier than during her relationship with Ruud de Wild | Backbiting
Posted on
Stroke of luck for Carlos Sainz and Loeb’s mistake
Stroke of luck for Carlos Sainz and Loeb’s mistake
Posted on
A divine miracle is at hand…the heavenly herb that astonished everyone! Use it this way for three days and say goodbye to belly fat and stubborn belly fat…an essential ingredient for every home!
A divine miracle is at hand…the heavenly herb that astonished everyone! Use it this way for three days and say goodbye to belly fat and stubborn belly fat…an essential ingredient for every home!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News