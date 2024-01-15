Index – Abroad – Fear of violence in Germany

#Index #Fear #violence #Germany

The protests that have lasted for almost a week continue in Germany: on Monday, about ten thousand people marched on the boulevard in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest against the federal government’s austerity measures. The government fears that the demonstrations could turn violent.

Farmers from all over Germany marched to Berlin with their tractors on Monday morning to join a massive protest movement against austerity measures by the federal government led by Olaf Scholz, reports.

Some 3,000 tractors, 2,000 trucks and almost 10,000 people crowded the boulevard leading to Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate in a mass demonstration held as the culmination of a week of anti-government protests.

They fear the radicalization of the political debate

The main demand of the demonstrators is that the government does not cut agricultural subsidies in this year’s budget. The protests have been going on for almost a week. As a result of the pressure, the government has already agreed not to cancel the tax relief for new agricultural vehicles, and also to spread the abolition of the agricultural diesel subsidy over several years. But farmers, who have the support of the conservative opposition and the far-right, say this is not enough.

The public must understand that much more food will be imported into the country if subsidies are not restored

– said a German farmer named Karl-Wilhelm Kempner in his speech, adding that farmers are “dying out”.

The government is otherwise flexible about its position, while it fears that the political debate in the country will become radicalized and that the demonstrations could turn into violence.

