Index – Abroad – From January you can travel to Kenya without a visa

From January you can travel to Kenya without a visa

Visitors to Kenya from all over the world will not need a visa from January, President William Ruto announced on December 12.

Ruto said his government has developed a digital platform to ensure that all visitors receive an electronic travel permit in advance, instead of having to apply for a visa, CNN reports.

There will no longer be a need for anyone from anywhere in the world to have to bear the burden of applying for a visa to enter Kenya

– he said in his speech at the event organized on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of independence from Great Britain in the capital, Nairobi.

Ruto has long pushed for visa-free travel within the African continent.

At a conference in Congo in October, he also said that from the end of 2023, people from African countries will not need a visa to visit Kenya.

The tourism industry plays a vital role in Kenya’s economy, offering beach holidays on the Indian Ocean coast and wildlife safaris inland.

Kenya has a simple message for humanity: Welcome home!

said the president.

(Cover photo: Kenyan President William Ruto delivers a State of the Nation Address in Nairobi on November 9, 2023. Photo: Eduardo Soteras / Bloomberg / Getty Images Hungary)

