Index – Abroad – From January you can travel to Kenya without a visa

#Index #January #travel #Kenya #visa
Visitors to Kenya from all over the world will not need a visa from January, President William Ruto announced on December 12.
Ruto said his government has developed a digital platform to ensure that all visitors receive an electronic travel permit in advance, instead of having to apply for a visa, CNN reports.
There will no longer be a need for anyone from anywhere in the world to have to bear the burden of applying for a visa to enter Kenya
– he said in his speech at the event organized on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of independence from Great Britain in the capital, Nairobi.
Ruto has long pushed for visa-free travel within the African continent.
At a conference in Congo in October, he also said that from the end of 2023, people from African countries will not need a visa to visit Kenya.
The tourism industry plays a vital role in Kenya’s economy, offering beach holidays on the Indian Ocean coast and wildlife safaris inland.
Kenya has a simple message for humanity: Welcome home!
said the president.
(Cover photo: Kenyan President William Ruto delivers a State of the Nation Address in Nairobi on November 9, 2023. Photo: Eduardo Soteras / Bloomberg / Getty Images Hungary)
Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.
I WILL BUY IT
Follow Index on Facebook too!
I’m following you!