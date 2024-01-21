Index – Abroad – He said goodbye to his unsuspecting family, the man heading to the euthanasia clinic was never seen again

#Index #goodbye #unsuspecting #family #man #heading #euthanasia #clinic

A 47-year-old British chemistry teacher, Alastair Hamilton – who had no diagnosed illness – paid more than 10,000 pounds (about HUF 4.3 million) to die in a Swiss euthanasia clinic, while his family knew nothing about it, because the death was the suicide assistance foundation also kept it a secret from the man’s family, writes the Daily Mail.

Alastair Hamilton told his parents he was visiting a friend in Paris, but instead flew to Basel, Switzerland, to end his life by lethal injection.

According to his shocked mother, 81-year-old Judith Hamilton, other families should also know about the Pegasos Swiss Association, a Swiss euthanasia foundation that assists with suicide. people to be terminally ill or to have someone accompany them when they arrive to die.

Shockingly, the Metropolitan Police, the British Foreign Office and Interpol had to jointly investigate the death of Alastair Hamilton, since his family had not known anything about him since his disappearance last summer.

In a statement to the family, a police sergeant called Pegasos’ lack of compassion and transparency “totally unacceptable.” The family only learned he had taken his own life at the clinic after police examined his bank statements and found he had transferred thousands of pounds to Pegasos.

The euthanasia foundation did not say anything to the grieving family

Meanwhile, Alastair Hamilton’s family did not even receive the farewell letters that the clinic said he had left for them, just as the watch, clothes and other personal belongings of their deceased family member were not delivered to them. Although his ashes were sent to his relatives two months after his death, the foundation refused to communicate with the family, saying it was against their rules.

Alastair Hamilton’s family is not against euthanasia, but according to the man’s 52-year-old brother, it is unacceptable that someone who is not terminally ill can just end his life.

According to Swiss law, since 1942, people have been able to help others die, as long as the motive is justified, and the goal is not, for example, financial gain. The law states that the applicant for euthanasia must be sane, but the existence of a terminal illness or other health problem is not a requirement.

The country’s assisted-suicide clinics are non-profit organizations, including the most famous, Dignitas – where at least 540 British citizens have died in the past 20 years – according to strict rules, their clients must be terminally ill, suffering from severe pain or living with intolerable disabilities.

Not so at Pegasos, led by activist Ruedi Habegger, where they claim that euthanasia applicants do not have to be sick to commit suicide. Their website states that a death request can be approved within a few weeks if the person is over 18 years old.

He talked about suicide like a pint of beer

The family of Alastair Hamilton said that since 2022, the deceased man had been struggling with constant unwellness, had suddenly lost weight and felt increasingly tired. He also quit his full-time job and retreated to his parents’ house in Hampton, south-west London, but doctors couldn’t figure out exactly what was wrong with him.

The man was tested for cancer and HIV, among other things, but nothing abnormal was found. According to his brother, Alastair Hamilton soon started talking about suicide as if he was just saying he was going to the pub for a pint.

On August 10, Alastair Hamilton’s 85-year-old father drove him to Gatwick Airport and had no reason to believe that his son was not traveling to Paris to visit a friend. His mother told me that the last time they met, her son put his arms around her, gave her a big kiss, and just said:

Always remember, mom, that I love you so much, I always have, and I always will, no matter what

– he recalled, adding that he had no idea that these were his son’s last words to him.

The family became concerned when Alastair Hamilton did not return their calls after about a week. That’s when his mother called the police to report her son as a missing person.

Scotland Yard found that the man boarded a Swiss plane. His bank transactions were also checked: the analysis revealed four payments totaling £10,310 to the Pegasos Swiss Association, which is run from an office in the center of Basel. Pegasos reported the man’s death to the police, but did not provide further details about when, where or why it happened.

The family is waiting for the farewell letters, the parties are waiting for a change in the law

Practically, the persistent e-mailing of the man’s brother brought the answers: in a cold and distant message, the man was instructed to scan his passport and sign a statement sent by them if he wanted something. This was done by his deceased brother, but he had to wait another week for the answer that Alastair had died on August 14th.

The man said that as a grieving family, they experienced no empathy or respect from the Pegasos. They have been waiting for the farewell letters ever since.

Alastair’s brother also revealed that they found his application to Pegasos, which looked deceptively like a cover letter attached to a two-page job application. The documents revealed that he did not have to attach any findings or specialist contact information or evidence to the application.

According to press reports, the disturbing case may also lead to political conflicts in Great Britain – where it is currently considered illegal to help others die – as the mysterious case may be appropriate for the parties to move the laws in the direction of legalizing assisted suicide.

British Labor leader Keir Starmer recently called for MPs to vote on the issue, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman saying it was “a matter of conscience for individual MPs to decide”.

Pegasos did not respond to the newspaper’s repeated inquiries.

The issue of euthanasia also came up in Hungary

Recently, the issue of assisted suicide has also come up in Hungary, as constitutional lawyer Dániel Karsai sued the Hungarian state at the European Court of Human Rights for the right to euthanasia.

According to the man suffering from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a serious disease associated with complete muscle atrophy, the complete ban on making end-of-life decisions in Hungary violates basic human rights. An inherent part of the disease is that a person must watch his complete physical deterioration with a clear conscience.

In Hungary since 1998 – CLIV of 1997 on health care. by law, on the basis of the right to self-determination that can be defined as part of human dignity – passive euthanasia is recognized. But no form of active euthanasia is permitted, i.e. incurable patients only have the right to refuse care under certain circumstances.

