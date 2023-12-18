Index – Abroad – He sent Viktor Orbán for a coffee, then Olaf Scholz caught Covid

#Index #Viktor #Orbán #coffee #Olaf #Scholz #caught #Covid

The SPD politician tweeted on X earlier: “This is obviously not the kind of surprise I’m happy about. My current coronavirus tests show two lines.”

With few symptoms, I expect a mild course and for now I’m just working at my desk

– written by.

On Monday afternoon, the chancellor was supposed to receive the thesis material of the “Cultural Integration Initiative”, and on Tuesday he would have received Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, while on Wednesday he would have chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet.

Scholz already tested positive for the coronavirus in September 2022. Even then, he had only mild symptoms and was isolated in his apartment in the chancellery.

The German chancellor previously called the current EU summit historic, but not because Viktor Orbán unusually walked out of the room during a decision instead of vetoing it, but in connection with the topics on which the heads of state and government of the member states managed to agree.

According to Olaf Scholz, at his suggestion, the Hungarian prime minister “went out for a coffee” while the 26 member states of the European Union made a decision regarding the future of Ukraine.

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

Also Read:  Index - Foreign - Austrians threaten to veto latest Brussels sanctions

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Posted on
Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series
Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News