Index – Abroad – He sent Viktor Orbán for a coffee, then Olaf Scholz caught Covid

The SPD politician tweeted on X earlier: “This is obviously not the kind of surprise I’m happy about. My current coronavirus tests show two lines.”

With few symptoms, I expect a mild course and for now I’m just working at my desk

On Monday afternoon, the chancellor was supposed to receive the thesis material of the “Cultural Integration Initiative”, and on Tuesday he would have received Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, while on Wednesday he would have chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet.

Scholz already tested positive for the coronavirus in September 2022. Even then, he had only mild symptoms and was isolated in his apartment in the chancellery.

The German chancellor previously called the current EU summit historic, but not because Viktor Orbán unusually walked out of the room during a decision instead of vetoing it, but in connection with the topics on which the heads of state and government of the member states managed to agree.

According to Olaf Scholz, at his suggestion, the Hungarian prime minister “went out for a coffee” while the 26 member states of the European Union made a decision regarding the future of Ukraine.

