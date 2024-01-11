Index – Abroad – Heaven and earth are the difference between the pirates who turned from Husi and Somali fishermen

#Index #Heaven #earth #difference #pirates #turned #Husi #Somali #fishermen

Piracy attacks are only ostensibly directed against shipping companies, as the consequences are likely to be felt by all of us. According to analysts, global inflation may accelerate if the attacks lead to permanent disruptions in trade in the Red Sea, and ships are forced to take a much more expensive route: they have to bypass Africa.

Only the attackers are different, the scenario has not changed. Cargo ships that are gigantic in size are chased by speedboats. This encourages the operator to employ armed guards to protect the deck and advises its customers to sail in safer waters. Recently, however, there have also been examples of ships being targeted with land-launched missiles.

The threat posed by the Yemeni Huzis in the Red Sea is very different from the attempts of Somali pirates in the Horn of Africa more than a decade ago, so repelling their attacks may also prove more difficult.

The 20 are much more equipped, more effective in attacking and seizing ships, and moreover, they use much better munitions than their Somali counterpart, Politico quoted John Stawpert, senior manager of the International Chamber of Shipping.

Scattered attacks by Somali raiders began in the 1990s, and after 2006 they already threatened shipping in international waters.

The failed state in the civil war was unable to protect the domestic fishermen from foreign rivals, who were forced to look for other sources of livelihood, such as piracy.

The attacks peaked around 2012, and then dropped sharply after regular and very expensive patrols by a coalition of international navies. American, Russian and Chinese ships also took part in the military operation, in an almost unprecedented way.

Pirates or state actors

On the other hand, the 20s use the most modern technology, including drones and missiles. Their goal is not only to make quick and smooth money, but also to demonstrate anti-Israelism.

Any ship directly or indirectly connected to Israel is targeted

– said a researcher of a Belgian think tank, although Didier Leroy also admitted that it is sometimes very difficult to find a connection between the ship in the crosshairs and the Jewish state.

Regardless of the difference, the West treats the actions of the Houthis and the Somalis equally as piracy.

“The United States, the United Kingdom and the international community in general are comparing what has just happened to the piracy crisis in Somalia,” said a Middle East expert at a British security institute. According to Tobias Borck, the Huszis are classified as an “outlaw group”, which entitles them to be “treated as a pirate-type organization”.

Cargo ship Galaxy Leader, co-owned by an Israeli company, is hijacked by Iran-backed Yemenis in the Red Sea on November 20, 2023

Fotó: Houthis Media Center / Handout / Anadolu / Getty Images Hungary

The stakes would be quite different if they, like Iran-backed Hezbollah, were, for example, “considered a state/non-state actor”. In this case, the fight would actually be against one of Tehran’s allies.

This time, the US is having a hard time finding allies for security operations. The accession of Moscow and Beijing is excluded.

Shipping companies are unable to defend themselves

Consequently, several shipping companies and the major oil company BP suspended their operations in the area. On the basis of the experience in Somalia, ships heading towards the Suez Canal have increased on-board security.

If they try to seize the ship with motorboats, the armed security guards will provide sufficient protection, said Borck, but he pointed out that the 20s are now attacking the deck with helicopters or firing rockets from a distance.

It is not really expected that commercial ships will be equipped with missile defense technology, said the security expert.

No shipping company can cope with the threat of the 20s alone, warned the director general of the international trade institute. “This is a political and military issue that requires a political resolution,” declared Marco Forgione.

(Cover photo: Yemeni Houthi fighters occupy the Galaxy Leader cargo ship on the coast of the Red Sea, near Hudaydah on November 20, 2023. Photo: Houthis Media Center / Handout / Getty Images Hungary)

