Index – Abroad – Hostage taking at Starbucks in Ulm: the perpetrator was arrested

According to the first unconfirmed reports, four people are being held at gunpoint. It is said to be “a long-barreled firearm and a pistol,” reports Bild.

Police on X (formerly Twitter) write:

A police operation is underway in Ulm. The northern part of Münsterplatz was closed. Avoid the area as much as possible.

Many Hungarians also live in the German city, but so far no information has been received about the nationality of the hostages.

Update:

Police later issued another statement saying the first report came in at 6:45 p.m. Finally, at 20:20, the gunman left the building together with a hostage and tried to flee the scene.

“The police used firearms during the operation. The perpetrator was arrested. The hostage remained unharmed,” they said.

Bild wrote that the perpetrator was injured and was transported from the scene by ambulance.

