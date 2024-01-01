Index – Abroad – Hungarian survivor after the Japanese earthquake: This is the worst natural disaster I have experienced

As reported by Index, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 shook the western part of Japan on Monday afternoon. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for the coastal prefectures of Isikawa, Niigata and Toyama following the earthquake that occurred on the Noto Peninsula in Isikawa Prefecture.

A Hungarian survivor told Blikk how he escaped the tsunami. Fruzsina Váradi said that on the train she was traveling on, the pre-installed central earthquake alarm sounded on everyone’s phones at the same time, and then the train stopped with the emergency brake. Since earthquakes are not uncommon in the island nation, the passengers did not panic, but at the same time they knew that something was wrong.

Passengers were taken off the train and herded onto the roof of a building.

We knew it was an earthquake and experts were expecting a big tsunami. The first news was about a 5 meter high water column, which is extremely dangerous. This is the worst natural disaster I’ve experienced, even though I’ve felt an earthquake since I’ve lived here. In such cases, you have to do what they say. It was getting dark, it was cold, and I didn’t know if I should spend the night on the roof

Fruzsina reported on what happened.

The building into which the passengers were herded is a tsunami shelter, where they were also given hot tea. In the end, Fruzsina did not spend the night here, her boyfriend took her home, but for the time being, she is still unable to get to her workplace due to the natural disaster.

