Index – Abroad – International survey: In Europe, language and tradition are most important to Hungarians

According to a study by the Pew Research Center, political orientation also plays a large role in the assessment of identity-forming elements. Although there is still a general consensus on the issue of language skills, traditions are judged more mixed in the individual countries.

Based on the four criteria, the authors also compiled an index that shows how strict the conditions are in each country to treat someone as a full-fledged compatriot. Based on this, integration is the most difficult in Indonesia, while the least is expected in Sweden.

Language and tradition are the most important

Among the respondents from the 21 countries, the mean value was 91 percent positive regarding whether they consider it important to know the dominant language in the country. Compared to this, Indonesia, the Netherlands, and Hungary stand out (96 percent each), while Japan, Israel (80-80 percent) and the United States (78 percent) stand out.

Regarding traditions and customs, the median was only 81 percent, and the respondents were much more divided. Here too, Indonesia ranks first (95 percent), while

among the examined European countries, this aspect was found to be critically important in Hungary and Poland (91 percent, respectively).

At the other extreme are Germany (63 percent) and Sweden (61 percent), as well as Israel (58 percent), and in the United States, this figure only slightly exceeded 70 percent. Although the research only discovered a close connection between the perception of the place of birth and immigration, at the same time, a similar parallel can be seen in terms of traditions, seeing the results of Western Europe, as well as the American and Israeli countries with a history of immigration.

Right-wing and left-leaning people are more divided by this issue. While the difference was typically less than 15 percentage points in terms of language skills, Israel is the most divided on this issue with a difference of 50 percentage points, which is much higher than this, while in Poland there is roughly a consensus: here 96 percent of right-wingers and 86 percent of left-wingers think it is important. this aspect.

The world has become more accepting

When asked how important the place of birth is in terms of national identity, the median was only 58 percent in terms of affirmative answers. Interesting that

South American and African respondents, who were more permissive in the first two aspects, were much stricter in this respect than Europeans who prioritized language skills.

In the examined European countries, Poland is at the top of the list with 84 percent, followed by Hungary with 66 percent. The other extreme in this regard is also Germany (30 percent) and Sweden (19 percent).

However, it is interesting that the country of birth plays a much less significant role compared to the last full-scale research in 2016. Only in Poland do many people think that this aspect is important, but in comparison

In Hungary, there was one of the biggest drops of 15 percentage points in the answers according to which it is important from the point of view of identity that someone was born in our country.

Although the phenomenon is global, it may still be worth investigating the issue further, especially in light of the fact that the Hungarian government pursues an anti-immigration policy. A possible component of this could be the case of Hungarians across the border, but also the fact that our sports successes are increasingly achieved by naturalized athletes, and these achievements receive a lot of media attention.

Religion does not play a prominent role

However, the majority no longer treats religion as a basic condition for national identity. This is an important aspect primarily in African countries, as well as in Indonesia (86 percent) and Israel (71 percent). Interesting that

In Israel, religion plays a much bigger role in all of this than, for example, traditions.

In Europe, religion is of prime importance for Greeks (61 percent), as well as for Poles (57 percent). They are followed on the continent by Italians (43 percent) and Hungarians (41 percent). It is interesting that although traditions or language skills were much more important to the French than to the Germans, when it comes to religion, the Germans are in the middle of Europe (27 percent), and the French (17 percent) are only ahead of the Swedes (10 percent).

The importance of religion is the topic that has divided people the most. The difference between the religious and the non-religious was the largest in Greece (58 percentage points), while in Hungary there is roughly a consensus on the subject, as the difference is 26 percentage points, which is the sixth lowest value.

This is otherwise very similar to Israel, but the difference lies in the fact that according to 76 percent of religious Israelis, religion is important in national identity, and 51 percent of non-religious people think the same. In Hungary, in comparison, the former value is 46 percent, the latter 20 percent, which also means that

among non-believers, Hungarians say the highest proportion in Europe that religion is an important part of national identity.

The research also compiled an index based on these, which shows how strict the boundaries of national identity are, from which one can also infer the difficulty of integration. The scale goes from one to four. The highest value can be attributed to Indonesia (3.72), followed by African and Latin American countries.

In Europe, Poland received the most points (3.22), followed by Greece and Hungary in a tie on the continent (3.11 respectively). At the other end of the list is Sweden with 2.37 points, followed by Australia (2.54), Canada (2.6), Germany (2.61) and the United Kingdom (2.64).

