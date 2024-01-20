Index – Abroad – Is it possible to imagine a scenario where Germany drifts into the war in Ukraine?

#Index #imagine #scenario #Germany #drifts #war #Ukraine

When asked if there is a scenario in which the Germans could drift into the war in Ukraine, the expert says that “the chances of this are slim.” It cannot happen by itself, perhaps if NATO were to get involved in the conflict in some form. However, observing the two years of the war, it is becoming increasingly apparent that, while in the first month or two many belligerent statements were made regarding NATO’s participation, later both the Russians and the West were increasingly careful not to take a step provoking an open confrontation. don’t give foundation.

Where is the German army within the NATO forces?

Péter Dobrowiecki made it clear that the Americans are the first line of NATO, and we can count on the European forces in the second line. Within this, the French and British, as well as the Germans on paper, are the strongest. Only on paper, because, for example, the Russian-Ukrainian war also left the Bundeswehr in a rather weak state. The German press had previously written about the problems at length, but no one cared.

On a political level, the previous German governments, especially under Angela Merkel, only spent minimally on the armed forces, and the explanation for this was that the German army should be more of a mission-focused force, and of course it participated in NATO and EU missions accordingly. These units were well equipped, in contrast to the Bundeswehr itself, where capabilities were mostly only on paper. One such capability, which was often criticized in the German press, was that the regular maintenance and renovation of the helicopter units was repeatedly neglected, so that this force would not have been able to fulfill the tasks assigned to it during an actual conflict.

Germany’s military capabilities in World War II After World War II, it was significantly restricted by the Allies, but after joining NATO, it underwent a development during the Cold War period, as a result of which, by the 1980s, the forces of the then GSR became one of the strongest, if not the strongest, armies in Western Europe. After German reunification, the army of the eastern part, the former GDR, was practically downsized, a significant part of the officer staff was not taken over, and the eastern-type army was integrated into the Bundeswehr, which was built along the West German model.

German military technology has always remained world-class

The head of research at the MCC Hungarian-German Institute also drew attention to the fact that, although this was not always visible in the Bundeswehr in the last quarter of a century, military technical developments continued, and German weapons were always sold on the world market.

At the same time, to the suggestion that after the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the unipolarization of the world, many European countries believed that armed conflicts between states would decrease, therefore it is possible to save money on military developments, which also resulted in a decrease in defense capabilities, the expert he said:

Since German reunification, there has not been a period when Germany was not among the ten largest arms exporters in the world. The other issue is that this has always caused serious internal political debates about where and what they can deliver.

It should also not be forgotten – Péter Dobrowiecki continued – that in recent decades, large arms manufacturing conglomerates have been created – primarily through the merger of European arms manufacturing companies – which have already sensed that there are more and more people on the market, which, however, has not expanded as they would have liked. (See, for example, the Airbus military wing.) It was primarily a merger of Italian, Spanish, British and German arms manufacturers, while the French were only partially involved. The reason for this is that the French still prefer their own developed military technology.

The war in Ukraine was also an alarm bell

After the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, the German political and military leadership clearly supported Kiev, but when they announced that they were ready to support the Ukrainians with weapons and ammunition, they were suddenly very surprised.

After a quick survey, it turned out that their own military equipment stocks are much more scarce than they had assumed.

It also became clear that the ramp-up of military production would take longer, because the German military technology companies, which at that time were mostly producing for export, were anyway committed to medium, or rather low-speed production. All of this was mostly true for ammunition production, and the ramp-up of production in this area was only possible by the beginning of 2024. By the way, the difficulties are also well understood at the EU level by the serious difficulties he encountered with the EU last year in order to keep the ammunition delivery quota to Kiev.

However, in the meantime, they also faced other problems. Such was, for example, the maintenance, re-commissioning, making combat-ready, and modernization of existing equipment. At the same time, in the case of the air force, the replacement of the aging Tornado fighter-bombers was again on the agenda. Modernization has been postponed for a long time by successive German governments, because it involves serious costs. In the end, the start of the war forced the step to modernize in this area as well, but not to modernize their own model, but to buy American F-35 fighter jets for the air force. Likewise, the modernization of the German navy cannot be postponed.

However, in the 100 billion euro military industrial modernization program announced by the Scholz government, what was planned to be procured can only be fully realized in the second half of the decade. Although this huge amount is available, these modernization processes can only be accelerated to a certain level – reminded Péter Dobrowiecki. In addition, the extremely bureaucratic German public procurement system does not help the rapid implementation of the program either. A good example of the braking effect of this was that, due to the excessively meticulous evaluation system, the replacement of machine pistols in the German army was delayed for half a decade – even before the war in Ukraine. However, since they are not developing the Tornadoes, they use a significant part of this 100 billion euros to buy the American F-35s.

The Bundeswehr’s workforce, which currently stands at 187,000, also requires further development. In recent decades, the army has completely disappeared from the German media, and nowhere have they tried to entice anyone to become a soldier. According to the expert, this seems to be changing now. Recruitment advertisements of the Bundeswehr appear one after another, which try to make young people want to become a professional soldier with attractive salaries.

Why do German military companies come to Hungary?

Péter Dobrowiecki said that this can clearly be traced back to the political aspect. The Bundeswehr is a so-called Parlament Armee, i.e. an army subordinate to the parliament, in the sense that both mission missions and arms exports require the approval of the Bundestag.

If, on the other hand, the Hungarian subsidiary of the German arms company exports equipment to countries outside of Europe, then it is possible to avoid the need for the approval of the German political parties, said Péter Dobrowiecki in conclusion.

(Cover photo: Recruits of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, practice a tactical maneuver called Schützenrudel during basic training on Nov. 29, 2022. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

