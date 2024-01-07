Index – Abroad – Is the joint European army coming?

#Index #joint #European #army #coming

In an interview with the Italian daily newspaper La Stampa, Tajani stated that closer European defense cooperation is a priority for the party he leads, Forza Italia, reports .

We need a European army to be peacekeepers in the world. A joint army is a prerequisite for being able to pursue an effective European foreign policy

Tajani said, adding that the world has such powerful players as the United States, China, India, Russia, while we are facing crises from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific region, and European citizens are only protected by the European Union can protect it.

The idea of ​​a joint European army has been on the agenda again since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. But the West was more focused on NATO expansion. Finland has already joined the military alliance, and Sweden is expected to join NATO as well.

Tajani also spoke about the need to simplify the management of the union of 27 member states, to create a single leadership position instead of the structure consisting of the presidency of the European Council and the European Commission. The foreign minister became the leader of Forza Italia after the death of Silvio Berlusconi.

