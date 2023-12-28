Index – Abroad – Israel made a serious threat against Hezbollah

#Index #Israel #threat #Hezbollah

The minister added that there will be no time for diplomatic solutions, as the situation must change immediately in the northern part of Israel.

“If the world and the Lebanese government don’t act to stop Israel from shooting northerners and remove Hezbollah from the border, the IDF will,” he declared.

The head of the Israel Defense Forces, Herzi Halevi, said that their troops are “at a very high level of readiness” to continue fighting in the north.

“Our first task is to restore safety and security to the people of the North, and that will take time,” the chief of staff was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Security sources speaking to said Wednesday that Hezbollah launched the most cross-border attacks in a single day since October 8. There is concern that the conflict in Gaza could spread to the entire region.

As reported on Index, the United States on Monday launched airstrikes against the Iraqi bases of armed groups supported by Iran, following an attack on Americans stationed in Erbil, Iraq. The American planes attacked three targets, including positions of the Hezbollah organization.

Cover photo: Benny Gantz (Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!

Also Read:  US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Index – Abroad – Israel made a serious threat against Hezbollah
Index – Abroad – Israel made a serious threat against Hezbollah
Posted on
Pension indexation 2024 – net table. Here are the calculations of benefits after the change of government [29.12.2023]
Pension indexation 2024 – net table. Here are the calculations of benefits after the change of government [29.12.2023]
Posted on
Cast of comedy series SamSam hopes for return of program | Movies & Series
Cast of comedy series SamSam hopes for return of program | Movies & Series
Posted on
‘I don’t dare to fire my cleaner and am now doing my own work’ | Confessed
‘I don’t dare to fire my cleaner and am now doing my own work’ | Confessed
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News