Index – Abroad – Israel made a serious threat against Hezbollah

The minister added that there will be no time for diplomatic solutions, as the situation must change immediately in the northern part of Israel.

“If the world and the Lebanese government don’t act to stop Israel from shooting northerners and remove Hezbollah from the border, the IDF will,” he declared.

The head of the Israel Defense Forces, Herzi Halevi, said that their troops are “at a very high level of readiness” to continue fighting in the north.

“Our first task is to restore safety and security to the people of the North, and that will take time,” the chief of staff was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Security sources speaking to said Wednesday that Hezbollah launched the most cross-border attacks in a single day since October 8. There is concern that the conflict in Gaza could spread to the entire region.

As reported on Index, the United States on Monday launched airstrikes against the Iraqi bases of armed groups supported by Iran, following an attack on Americans stationed in Erbil, Iraq. The American planes attacked three targets, including positions of the Hezbollah organization.

Cover photo: Benny Gantz (Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images)

