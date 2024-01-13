Index – Abroad – It has been revealed why giant apes the size of King Kong became extinct

#Index #revealed #giant #apes #size #King #Kong #extinct

And he was able to do this because he obtained the petrified tooth of the giant ape as a healing dragon bone in a hidden pharmacy in Hong Kong. This was the first known find that a Gigantopithecus blackican be linked to, since then approximately two thousand fossilized remains of teeth and four pieces of jaws have been found in caves in southern China.

If we accept that this may have been the largest ape that ever existed, then it is worth presenting its dimensions. It must have been about 3 meters tall, and its weight was roughly twice that of a living gorilla, i.e. 2-300 kilograms. However, the biggest question of paleontology, i.e. paleontology, to this day is why and when it died out.

However, a study published this week in the journal Nature tries to provide an answer to what period, how this animal lived, and what could have led to its extinction.

They could not adapt to changing conditions



The authors of the study believe that this species may have disappeared between 295,000 and 215,000 years ago, after the weather became more and more characterized by seasonal changes, which also changed the flora in which it lived until then. In its heyday, Gigantopithecus was surrounded by rich, diverse, dense forests, around two million years ago. He mainly ate fruit in large quantities and drank a lot of water.

However, 700,000 and 600,000 years ago, however, we see huge changes in their environment, as a result of which it became more and more difficult for them to get fruits.

At this time, the huge animal consumed less fibrous food, rather it only fed on branches and tree bark that had fallen to the ground, at least this is what we saw from its changed tooth structure.

one of the study’s co-authors, Professor Kira Westaway, tells CNN. Interestingly, its close relative, the orangutan, survived this period, probably because it could climb trees and reach higher fruits, unlike Gigantopithecus.

Caves are the keys to the solution



The professor and his colleagues began to study caves in southern China, in the mountainous karst region of Guangxi province, which could have been home to the giant apes. The Chinese-Australian research team examined 22 caves in the area bordering Vietnam. In half of them, remains related to giant apes were found, in the other half, no such thing was found.

The sediment samples taken from the caves were analyzed using a variety of modern methods, and with the help of this, a timeline was established, thanks to which it is possible to follow the steps leading to the extinction of the animal species. According to Westaway, hundreds of Gigantopithecus teeth were found in the caves used two million years ago, but only 3-4 pieces were found in the “younger” caves, and this already fell on the previously indicated period of extinction.

They also analyzed the pollen remains found in the sediment samples, which revealed how the environmental conditions changed, which fundamentally changed the diet of the great apes. It turned out that the monkeys could not adapt well to the changing conditions, they may have developed chronic stress, while the number of individuals continuously decreased, the professor added.

Strange, inexplicable questions remained



Professor Westaway considers it surprising that although giant apes populated certain parts of Asia two million years ago, nothing but skulls have been found. One of the study’s co-authors, Wang Wei, a professor at the Institute of Cultural Heritage at Sandong University in Qingdao, pointed out that these monkeys never lived in caves.

According to their assumption, the artifacts found in the caves, i.e. the remains of dead animals, could have been brought there by rodents, often through the cracks and crevices of the rocky karst mountains in the area.

The found tusks testify that the body of the dead animal ended up in the sediment as a result of a rather complex, decomposing, aging process, Wang said. In other words, only the hardest parts of Gigantopithecus’ body remained as fossils.

Since no extracranial parts were found, it is quite difficult to determine exactly what these animals might have looked like. It is quite revealing that its upper molars are 57 percent larger than the gorilla’s, while its lower molars are 33 percent larger. Based on this, they estimated his body weight, which is between 200 and 300 kilograms. Because of its huge body, it is assumed that it lived mostly on the ground and walked on all fours. An analysis published in 2019 revealed that its closest relative was the Bornean orangutan.

We know about one of the ancestors of today’s humans, Homo erectus, that they lived in the northern part of China and in the southern part of Indonesia, just at the time when giant apes were allowed to roam in the area of ​​southern China. Professor Wang noted that in the area where the remains of Gigantopithecus were found, archaeologists have excavated a large number of stone tools dating back to about 800,000 years.

A new field of science also helped



Recently, tudas.hu wrote about the fact that for a more thorough analysis of ancient fossils and materials, researchers are now focusing not only on DNA, but also on proteins. This new specialty is a paleoproteonics. According to its representatives, proteins persist much longer than DNA. Some proteins can remain analyzable up to ten times longer under certain conditions.

Research on giant apes was also discussed. In 2019, paleoproteomics experts from the University of Copenhagen succeeded in extracting proteins from Gigantopithecus, which existed for a long time and lived from approximately 2 million to 350,000 years ago. The group extracted the proteins from a 1.9-million-year-old molar found in a cave in subtropical southern China. And the most important result of the research was that it proved that protein clusters up to two million years old can be extracted from samples preserved in tropical and not only frozen conditions.

