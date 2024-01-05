Index – Abroad – Japan has turned into a real hell on earth

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit Japan on Monday, and the popular resort town of Wajima suffered the most damage. Almost all the houses in the coastal town were destroyed, and they are currently searching for 242 missing persons among the ruins, reports CNN.

Prime Minister Fuimo Kishida said on Thursday that

the situation is critical, but we will do everything we can to find and save as many people as possible in the first 72 hours after the disaster, because this is the time when we have the best chance of doing all of this.

The first 72 hours after a natural disaster are known as the golden period for finding survivors, as the condition of trapped or injured people can deteriorate more rapidly after that.

As of Friday morning, a total of 92 deaths were reported, and the supply of people who have been rescued so far is also hampered, as they cannot provide them with enough food, water or warm clothes.

Those who survived the disaster are now trying to find their way through the town hall and the corridors of the two-story buildings that are still intact.

It’s hell, I’ve never experienced anything like it. The aftershocks are also very scary, it’s like the ground is pushing up under me

– said one of the survivors and added that their primary goal now is to rebuild their lives and bury their loved ones who they lost in the disaster with dignity.

