Index – Abroad – Lőrinc Mészáros bought a hotel on the Croatian coast

According to the Croatian press, Lőrinc Mészáros bought a hotel in Opatija, and Hotel Miramar will have new management from March.

Hotel Miramar will soon be taken over by a new Hungarian owner, announced Kristina Bukovac, the director of the hotel in Opatija, who thanked the Holleis family for the past 19 years.

The four-star, five-building, 108-room hotel will be taken over by the new management from March. Kristina Bukovac emphasized that the hotel has many regular guests. It also turned out that several current employees will remain at the hotel even under the management of the new owner, reports Novi List.

The paper refers to Lőrinc Mészáros as the person known in Croatia for the large ICIC investment and the ongoing construction of Rivas Hotels&Resort. The Hotel Miramar will be owned by Austrian Wilfried Holleis and will be operated independently.

According to Forbes’ 2023 year-end list, Lőrinc Mészáros and his family are at the top of the list listing the richest Hungarians.

