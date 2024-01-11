Index – Abroad – Lőrinc Mészáros bought a hotel on the Croatian coast

#Index #Lőrinc #Mészáros #bought #hotel #Croatian #coast

According to the Croatian press, Lőrinc Mészáros bought a hotel in Opatija, and Hotel Miramar will have new management from March.

Hotel Miramar will soon be taken over by a new Hungarian owner, announced Kristina Bukovac, the director of the hotel in Opatija, who thanked the Holleis family for the past 19 years.

The four-star, five-building, 108-room hotel will be taken over by the new management from March. Kristina Bukovac emphasized that the hotel has many regular guests. It also turned out that several current employees will remain at the hotel even under the management of the new owner, reports Novi List.

The paper refers to Lőrinc Mészáros as the person known in Croatia for the large ICIC investment and the ongoing construction of Rivas Hotels&Resort. The Hotel Miramar will be owned by Austrian Wilfried Holleis and will be operated independently.

According to Forbes’ 2023 year-end list, Lőrinc Mészáros and his family are at the top of the list listing the richest Hungarians.

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - No one has ever been as innocent in America as this man who has just been acquitted

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Does Iohannis have any chance of leading the European Council? Ciolacu: “Romania has a real chance, not the president”
Does Iohannis have any chance of leading the European Council? Ciolacu: “Romania has a real chance, not the president”
Posted on
more than 4 departments placed on orange vigilance by Météo-France
more than 4 departments placed on orange vigilance by Météo-France
Posted on
Barcelona: they reveal that Haaland will be a new player in the summer of 2024 | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL
Barcelona: they reveal that Haaland will be a new player in the summer of 2024 | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL
Posted on
The World Health Organization confirms that “Covid-19” still poses a threat
The World Health Organization confirms that “Covid-19” still poses a threat
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News