Index – Abroad – Many people died in a landslide in Colombia

#Index #people #died #landslide #Colombia

Vice President Francia Márquez said that the accident happened on Friday in an area inhabited by indigenous people.

most of the 33 victims are children.

The authorities temporarily closed the road connecting the cities of Medellin and Quibdó because it was damaged by several landslides after a large amount of rain fell in the Chocó department in the last twenty-four hours, the governor’s office said.

Previously, it was believed that around thirty people were trapped under the mud masses. In the footage broadcast on social media and television, it was possible to see the earth rushing from the mountainside onto the road burying cars.

According to disaster management, thirty-five injured people were taken to hospital. A local leader said many managed to get out of their cars and flee to a house near the town of Carmen de Atrato, only to be buried there by another landslide.

The police said that they are working together with the rescuers and disaster management in the rescue. About fifty soldiers also arrived at the scene to participate in the search for the missing.

President Gustavo Petro promised all available help to X-en Chocó County.

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!