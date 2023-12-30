Index – Abroad – More than a hundred and twenty people were “kidnapped” by a loose ice sheet while fishing

#Index #twenty #people #kidnapped #loose #ice #sheet #fishing

Emergency services were notified around 5:00 p.m. Friday that about a hundred anglers were adrift on a loose ice floes on Upper Red Lake. According to reports, the part that broke off from the ice sheet drifted 9 to 10 meters from the shoreline while 122 people were on it, CBS News wrote.

The Beltram County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday evening that rescue efforts are underway. Before the arrival of the emergency services, some passers-by also tried to help, four of whom fell into the icy water when they went to rescue the fishermen in trouble with their canoes.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene first rescued the four canoes and transported them to a safe place, and then an hour later all 122 people were rescued from the iceberg – all without anyone being injured.

At 288,000 acres, Red Lake is the largest of Minnesota’s inland lakes and extremely popular with anglers, according to Northland Fishing Tackle.

