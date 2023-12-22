Index – Abroad – No one has ever been as innocent in America as this man who has just been acquitted

#Index #innocent #America #man #acquitted

Glynn Simmons, now 71, served 48 years, one month and 18 days in prison for killing a liquor store clerk, according to the filing, which tracks the cases of convicts released after more than 25 years in prison. With this, he is the longest unjustly imprisoned convict in the modern history of the United States – MTI announced.

In 1975, the then 22-year-old man was convicted of manslaughter during an armed robbery and sentenced to death, but the sentence was commuted to life in prison in 1977 after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that all death sentences must be commuted to life.

According to Simmons’ lawyers, the man was convicted based on the false testimony of an eyewitness at the time.

Years later, however, other witnesses came forward who claimed that Simmons was in a pool hall in a nearby town at the time of the robbery.

Based on all of this, an Oklahoma county court overturned the 1975 conviction in July and ordered a new trial, setting Simmons free and declaring Simmons effectively innocent.

The man’s lawyers are considering filing a lawsuit against the state to seek compensation for the nearly fifty years Simmons spent in prison.

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!

Also Read:  Index - Foreign - Austrians threaten to veto latest Brussels sanctions

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The 12-year-old girl from Bucharest, who had disappeared from home, was found. Capital Police: Thank you all for your involvement
The 12-year-old girl from Bucharest, who had disappeared from home, was found. Capital Police: Thank you all for your involvement
Posted on
Borussia Dortmund makes decision on Terzic and Kehl
Borussia Dortmund makes decision on Terzic and Kehl
Posted on
Experts pointed out that the last variant of COVID19 is transmitted faster: Wear a mask
Experts pointed out that the last variant of COVID19 is transmitted faster: Wear a mask
Posted on
Federal deputy shot: Mauricio Prieto, from the PRD, suffers an attack; escorts manage to save him
Federal deputy shot: Mauricio Prieto, from the PRD, suffers an attack; escorts manage to save him
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News