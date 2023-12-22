Index – Abroad – No one has ever been as innocent in America as this man who has just been acquitted

#Index #innocent #America #man #acquitted

Glynn Simmons, now 71, served 48 years, one month and 18 days in prison for killing a liquor store clerk, according to the filing, which tracks the cases of convicts released after more than 25 years in prison. With this, he is the longest unjustly imprisoned convict in the modern history of the United States – MTI announced.

In 1975, the then 22-year-old man was convicted of manslaughter during an armed robbery and sentenced to death, but the sentence was commuted to life in prison in 1977 after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that all death sentences must be commuted to life.

According to Simmons’ lawyers, the man was convicted based on the false testimony of an eyewitness at the time.

Years later, however, other witnesses came forward who claimed that Simmons was in a pool hall in a nearby town at the time of the robbery.

Based on all of this, an Oklahoma county court overturned the 1975 conviction in July and ordered a new trial, setting Simmons free and declaring Simmons effectively innocent.

The man’s lawyers are considering filing a lawsuit against the state to seek compensation for the nearly fifty years Simmons spent in prison.

