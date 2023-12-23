Index – Abroad – One of the heads of the German secret service spied for the Russians

#Index #heads #German #secret #service #spied #Russians

Since Wednesday, Germany’s most dangerous spies have been standing before the Berlin Court of Appeal. In a particularly serious case, the prosecution accuses Carsten L. and his accomplice, the diamond merchant Arthur E., of treason, reports Bild.

Before the trial began, the security guards went through the courtroom with detectors, looking for bugs. Journalists had to surrender their cameras, cell phones and pens before the trial began, and the court gave them their own writing instruments.

The Russians wanted more

Carsten L. was a colonel in the Bundeswehr and then headed the security department of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) in Berlin, with 6,500 employees. A diamond dealer named Arthur E. and a fugitive Russian businessman allegedly offered him money,

if you provide intelligence information related to the war in Ukraine.

According to the investigators, the Russian businessman was allegedly in direct contact with Russia’s domestic secret service, the FSB. The businessman allegedly told the colonel that the information “could be good for both countries”.

One of the meetings took place at a beach club on Lake Starnberg in Bavaria. According to the indictment, the colonel then – under the pretext of investigating an internal leak – gained access to BND data carriers.

On October 3rd and 4th, he downloaded a total of four files from the government computer. They contained sensitive data on Ukrainian tactics, the course of the war and casualties, as well as information on operations important to security. According to the indictment, Carsten L. printed them out or took a photo of them from the monitor. He allegedly gave the documents to Arthur E.

According to the prosecutor, on October 15, the diamond dealer flew from Munich to Moscow via Istanbul, where he met with two FSB agents – and handed over the material at the Moscow Marriott Hotel. The FSB was apparently satisfied and gave Arthur E. three prepared cell phones with which he could photograph additional documents. It is known that encryption programs have been installed on mobile phones.

The diamond merchant traveled back to Munich and reportedly handed the colonel a list of 12 questions about Ukraine, including weapons and tactics, which Carsten L. had to answer. Carsten L. and Arthur E. reportedly received more than 850,000 euros for their services.

The colonel sent secret messages from prison

Carsten L. was arrested in Berlin on December 21, 2022 on suspicion of treason, and is currently in custody in the Moabite prison.

He is said to have sent secret messages to the diamond dealer arrested in the United States through a fellow inmate. He is said to have instructed Arthur E.:

You have to undo everything. You were never in the FSB. I never gave you anything. They uploaded the files. The CIA and the FBI put everything in your mouth. Deny everything or you’ll get at least eight years.

Arthur E. is said to have made lengthy statements to the police, but the Bundeswehr colonel has so far remained silent on the allegations.

The trial was interrupted because the prosecution requested that the public be excluded when the specific charges were read out. This was explained by the fact that it is “extremely sensitive content that would endanger the security of the Federal Republic”.

(Cover photo: Carsten L. and Arthur E. on December 13, 2023. Photo: Odd Andersen / Pool / )

