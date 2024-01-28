Index – Abroad – One of the most dangerous countries in the world is minutes away from becoming a nuclear power

#Index #dangerous #countries #world #minutes #nuclear #power

Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, the Iranian government has been sounding triumphant. “The defeat of the Zionist regime in this event does not mean only the defeat of the Zionist regime,” Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei claimed in a speech last month, referring to Israel’s failures on the battlefield. “It is also a defeat for the United States.” In early January, Iranian President Ebrahim Raiszi boasted that his country’s enemies “see Iran’s strength and the whole world knows its capabilities.” And a few days later, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry declared that the so-called axis of resistance – the network of partners and proxies supported by Iran in the region – is “more coherent, resilient and united than ever”.

However, for Tehran, the ongoing conflict may not end with the clear victory it has already claimed. Iran wants to become the dominant power in the Middle East, but has refused to capitalize on the war in Gaza by allowing the axis of resistance to open significant new fronts against Israel or the United States. Hezbollah — Tehran’s most capable ally — fired rockets at Israel, but that did not trigger an all-out war on the country’s northern border.

Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen have repeatedly threatened international shipping and targeted Israel with missiles and drones, but these attacks have done little to push Israel out of the Gaza Strip. The overall message is clear: Iran is capable of wreaking havoc, but not strong enough to mount a real offensive. It still needs its regional allies, primarily to defend its own territory. Tehran may therefore conclude that this conflict has weakened rather than strengthened it. Accordingly, he may feel more vulnerable, writes Ali Vaez, director of the International Crisis Group’s Iran project, in an analysis published in the columns of Foreign Affairs.

If that is the case, Tehran may be pushing toward the ultimate deterrent, nuclear weapons.

This would be risky, but it could provide Iran with the kind of protection that North Korea and Russia enjoy in confronting the West. A nuclear-armed Iran could more brazenly unleash on its partners across the Middle East, expecting limited backlash as its enemies work to avoid armageddon.

If Tehran decides to build a nuclear power plant, it will be difficult to stop it. The government’s nuclear program is already quite advanced and is currently under limited international oversight. The United States could order a military strike, but even if successful, such a strike would at best delay Iran’s armaments efforts. However, the consequences of a nuclear Iran are so dangerous that it is still worth preventing, which means trying to restart diplomacy.

Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, in which hundreds of civilians were senselessly murdered, shattered the country’s aura of military invincibility. It was the first time in decades that outside fighters had successfully invaded Israeli territory. It showed that Israel’s intelligence apparatus, long reviled and feared by the country’s adversaries, is not nearly as omnipotent as it appears.

For Iran, this terrible attack was already a kind of victory. Tehran has long been the target of Israeli covert operations, including the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientists and military commanders, and Israel has sabotaged Iran’s nuclear and military facilities. In this way, Iran could see that its main adversary was suffering immeasurably. When Israel launched its campaign in Gaza, Tehran was able to position itself as the standard-bearer of the revived Palestinian cause, which strengthened the country’s reputation throughout the Middle East. Israel’s reputation, on the other hand, has been tarnished as the war has turned Gaza into a humanitarian disaster. Around the world, Western criticism of Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine seems to reflect a hypocritical double standard.

The war also helped Iran in other ways. At the very least, the conflict delayed the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which could have isolated Iran again after the Iranian-Saudi détente reached last March through Chinese mediation. The Axis of Resistance used the conflict to flaunt its capabilities and wide reach. In addition to attacks by Hezbollah and the Houthis, Iraqi and Syrian paramilitary groups have launched more than 150 attacks against US military and diplomatic facilities in Iraq and Syria.

Playing with fire

After U.S. President Joe Biden took office in 2021, Iran and the U.S. began indirect talks in hopes of reducing regional tensions, easing U.S. sanctions and, critically, curbing Iran’s nuclear program. The talks failed to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, but by the summer of 2023 they appeared to have reached an interim de-escalation agreement. Iranian proxies halted attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria, and Iran slowed its high-level enrichment for the first time since 2021. In return, the United States released some frozen Iranian funds. The two sides also exchanged some prisoners in September 2023.

Building on this progress, Iran and the United States were scheduled to return to the negotiating table in Oman on October 18 for more extensive negotiations. However, this small possibility was eliminated the moment Hamas militants flew into Israeli territory by paraglider. Now that the US has entered a presidential election year and the Iranian regime is now engaged in two wars against US allies Israel and Ukraine, there is no real prospect of serious diplomatic engagement.

This collapse comes as Iran moves ever closer to the ability to produce nuclear weapons.

Today, it would take the country about a month to produce enough enriched nuclear material for an arsenal of four to five nuclear warheads.

It might not be until a few months later that he could produce a portable bomb. The exact timing is difficult to predict, in part because the UN nuclear watchdog cannot fully monitor Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran is no longer abiding by the now-defunct nuclear deal’s transparency measures, which allowed inspectors to monitor centrifuge production plants and undeclared nuclear facilities. As a result, Tehran can now potentially divert production of highly enriched uranium to secret facilities.

Tehran still has good reasons not to build nuclear weapons, even to enrich uranium to weapons grade, and to exclude UN inspectors entirely. A mere breach of these thresholds could trigger a pre-emptive strike by, for example, Israel or the United States. If Iran succeeds in building a weapon undetected, it risks starting a regional nuclear arms race with its Gulf rivals, such as Saudi Arabia. And if Iran were to go nuclear, it would likely anger China, Iran’s most critical oil buyer and invaluable diplomatic partner by far.

Yet Tehran may decide that the benefits of nuclear weapons outweigh the risks. Iran has already paid the economic price of nuclear weapons after years of sanctions. He no longer believes that the West would be willing and able to provide effective and sustainable sanctions relief, even if it were to withdraw its nuclear program. And unfortunately

the aftermath of the events of October 7 makes nuclearization even more likely.

Tehran’s cautious response exposed its vulnerability, undermining the credibility of its regional deterrent. Iran’s leaders may see the acquisition of nuclear weapons as an opportunity to reassurance that they will not be attacked by Israel or the United States—freeing the axis of resistance to wreak far greater havoc. Moreover, Iranian officials who want the country to acquire nuclear weapons may see this as a moment of great opportunity. Iran’s rivals are distracted by the war in Gaza and Ukraine, the competition with China and the elections.

Even if the United States and its allies catch Iran trying to develop a nuclear weapon, they have no good way to stop it. They could try to eliminate some facilities or expertise with military strikes. But Iran and its allies would respond with attacks on American assets, and Iran now has enough knowledge and capability that strikes alone would only delay Iran’s nuclearization. If Tehran dispersed its highly enriched uranium to secret facilities for further enrichment and weapons production, Washington would either have to carpet bomb the entire country or attempt regime change, either through invasion or internal rebellion.

None of these possibilities seem likely.

Iran has almost twice the population of Iraq, almost four times the area of ​​Iraq, and has a much stronger military. The United States would have to make a massive effort to overrun the country or to capture and hold the country. The humanitarian consequences of a longer bombing campaign or invasion would be dire. And as the Iranian regime’s crackdown on repeated protests shows, Tehran continues to wield power with brutal efficiency.

This leaves the United States with only one real option: diplomacy. It’s the only thing that has held back Iran’s nuclear program in the past, and it’s the only thing that has any chance of doing so today.

Diplomacy, diplomacy, diplomacy, diplomacy, that’s what we need. We must prevent the situation from deteriorating to the point where it becomes impossible to recover

– declared the nuclear czar of the UN, Rafael Grossi, when he spoke about Iran in January. But to avoid such a deterioration, countries need policies that go beyond deterring Tehran from further escalating its nuclear program. Even at best, this policy would leave Iran in a worryingly advanced position. Instead of focusing solely on not crossing the divide, policymakers should aim to move away from it.

Relaunching the talks will not be popular or easy in key Western capitals, where Iran is understandably hated more than at any time in decades. It can also be a tough sell in Tehran, where policymakers are increasingly hostile. But a nuclear-powered Iran could make an already volatile region far more explosive, and even if the odds are high, the West should encourage Tehran to use its nuclear program as leverage at the negotiating table — not as a deterrent on the battlefield. As a 1970s slogan against nuclear weapons put it: “Better to be active today than radioactive tomorrow,” writes the author.

(Cover image: A photo released by Iran’s presidential office on April 10, 2021 shows a shot of the engine room of Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment plant, which was unveiled on Iran’s National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran. Photo: Iranian Presidency / AFP)

