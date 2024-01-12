Index – Abroad – People living near the Hungarian border can only move in Ukraine with a special permit

So far, the movement restriction has only made life difficult for those citizens who were exempted from military conscription. Now, however, those who live close to the border are also restricted.

At a press conference in Ungvár, the representatives of the Csapi and Münkacs border guards announced that from now on, referring to last year’s government decision No. 1292, everyone who lives or works in the immediate vicinity of the border will be forced to apply for a special border guard permit, reports Kiszó.

Applications will be accepted from February, their assessment time will presumably be 10 days, and the issued certificate will be valid for an indefinite period of time, and there is no need to pay for it.

In the Ungvár district, the Csápi border guard is the competent acting authority, affected residents of all other regions must apply for a special permit in Munkács.

Who is exempt from applying for a permit?

  • Persons entering the border area for the purpose of crossing the state border, who cross the state border at checkpoints that cross the state border;
  • truck drivers and their attendants entering the border area for multimodal transport;
  • persons whose movement begins and ends outside the border zone;
  • who travel on public roads and railway lines of national importance, some of which pass through the territory of the border zone, without stopping or getting off at railway stations in the border zone

– writes the official website of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Index – Abroad – People living near the Hungarian border can only move in Ukraine with a special permit
