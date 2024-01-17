Index – Abroad – Poroshenko sued the border guards who prevented him from meeting Viktor Orbán

#Index #Poroshenko #sued #border #guards #prevented #meeting #Viktor #Orbán

The former head of state, Petro Poroshenko, filed a lawsuit against the Lviv border guards for not letting him out of Ukraine under pressure from the Ukrainian Security Service at the beginning of December last year, because they assumed that he would meet Viktor Orbán, and in their opinion, that would have been considered a provocation against Ukraine.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has sued the Lviv border guards and is demanding half a million hryvnias in compensation because he was refused to leave Ukraine and meet with Viktor Orbán in early December, reports the Ukrainian news portal Focus.

The politician is now challenging in court that the border guards denied him the opportunity to travel abroad, even though he was in possession of a document authorizing him to leave the country.

Therefore, he initiated a lawsuit against the 7th Subcarpathian Border Guard Unit of the Ukrainian State Border Service and demands moral compensation.

The lawsuit also affects Ukrainian parliamentary vice-president Oleksandr Korniyenko, who practically prevented the meeting: he revoked Poroshenko’s permission because he received a tip from the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) that Poroshenko would meet with the Hungarian prime minister. According to them, this would have amounted to a provocation against Ukraine.

The former head of state – one of the main opponents of the current president Volodymyr Zelenskyi – classified what happened as a politically motivated act aimed at disrupting his work. Based on Poroshenko’s own account, he was going to Poland, where he was official for negotiations aimed at ending the truck blockade, and then he would have traveled to the United States to support Ukraine’s war efforts.

The case will be heard by the Lviv District Administrative Court on January 17 at 16:00.

