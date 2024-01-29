Index – Abroad – Production stopped at one of the largest European car factories due to the escalation in the Middle East

#Index #Production #stopped #largest #European #car #factories #due #escalation #Middle #East

Tesla has stopped most of its production for two weeks at its gigafactory near Berlin due to disruptions in the delivery of goods across the Red Sea, reports MTI.

The operation of the Tesla factory in Grünheide partly depends on components from China and other Asian countries. Attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen on merchant ships in the Red Sea have forced shipping companies to seek alternative routes, which in turn has led to significant increases in transit times.

Tesla announced on Monday that due to a lack of parts, it has almost completely suspended production at its gigafactory near Berlin from January 29.

production is scheduled to resume on February 12.

The company did not say why it was forced to shut down due to a lack of parts. Tesla produces more than 250,000 electric vehicles a year in Grünheide with around 11,500 employees.

Earlier, Volvo also announced that it would temporarily shut down its European plants after the Red Sea attacks prevented shipments from arriving and caused them to suffer from parts shortages.

The Red Sea Conflict

As we wrote about earlier, the Houthi rebels have launched numerous attacks against merchant ships sailing in the Red Sea since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in October last year, which can be said to be a significant threat to international trade as well, since it is one of the most frequented shipping routes in the world. it’s about

The clashes escalated to such an extent that at the end of last year several ships belonging to the Islamists were sunk by the Americans.

