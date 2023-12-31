Index – Abroad – Quite unusual laws will come into effect in a few hours in the United States

#Index #unusual #laws #effect #hours #United #States

The revised Illinois “windshield law” is one of hundreds of new laws that will take effect in the United States in the new year. Some of them may seem a little strange, but others have real practical effects or touch on controversial issues like gun restrictions, reports ABC News.

Although the original Illinois “windshield law” was intended to improve road safety, some saw it as an excuse to pull over drivers. The new law still prohibits objects that obstruct the driver’s view, but prohibits law enforcement from stopping cars solely for suspected violations.

With this new law, we are sending a strong message that the state will not tolerate discrimination based on race or other forms of discrimination

said Democratic Senator Christopher Belt, one of the supporters of the law.

Harc and deepfake ugly

Several states are introducing new laws to regulate guns and online activity. A Minnesota law allows authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from people deemed to be an immediate danger to themselves or others.

And in Colorado, a new law bans home-assembled or 3D-printed firearms without serial numbers, which owners have used to bypass background checks.

Many state laws address acceptable online activities. A North Carolina law requires pornographic website operators to use a commercially available database to verify that their viewers are at least 18 years old.

The law allows parents to sue companies if their children have had access to pornographic content. Another new Illinois law allows victims of deepfake pornography to sue when videos or images are manipulated without their consent.

Over the past few years, conservatives have made significant efforts to limit transgender minors’ access to gender-affirming treatments. The bans are in effect in 22 states, including some where judges have stayed enforcement.

Many Democratic-dominated states responded by providing transgender protections. A Hawaii law that takes effect Monday will require new marriage certificates to be issued to people who request to change the way their gender is listed.

In Colorado, new buildings owned in whole or in part by government agencies must provide at least one non-gender specific restroom on each floor with public restrooms.

The new year will bring more new tax and wage laws to the United States. More than 20 states will raise the minimum wage for workers,

in many places the new minimum wage will more than double.

In some states, residents will have to pay less tax. Employees with lower incomes and pensioners also benefit from the extended tax benefits.

