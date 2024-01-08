Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Monday news summary

#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Monday #news #summary

Ukraine will be defeated “within the foreseeable future” and the West will make a big mistake if it does not start a deep transformation of the European security system – MTI reported the opinion of Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN.

The representative pointed out on the X social media site on Sunday that the crisis in Ukraine showed that the goal of the United States is to weaken and crush Russia. However, “Ukrainian troops will certainly not march against Moscow, as the Kiev regime will be defeated in the foreseeable future.”

“Russia’s existence is threatened by NATO, which is practically waging war in Ukraine through its proxies. This is the culmination of a long-term US strategy to weaken and then crush Russia,” Polyansky wrote.

According to the Russian diplomat, Kiev’s defeat means the West’s big mistake, if NATO and the United States do not draw any conclusions and do not undertake an honest and deep transformation of the structure of the European security system based on the principle of the indivisibility of security,” he emphasized.

Also Read:  How did cinnamon, cloves, ginger and nutmeg become a Christmas staple?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Did PSG buy Lionel Messi the 2021 Ballon d’Or?
Did PSG buy Lionel Messi the 2021 Ballon d’Or?
Posted on
Personalized Medicine: How to manage it by autonomy?
Personalized Medicine: How to manage it by autonomy?
Posted on
This is the only country in South America that will be a world power in 2050, according to AI | Brazil | World
This is the only country in South America that will be a world power in 2050, according to AI | Brazil | World
Posted on
Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Monday news summary
Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Monday news summary
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News