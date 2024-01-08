#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Monday #news #summary

Ukraine will be defeated “within the foreseeable future” and the West will make a big mistake if it does not start a deep transformation of the European security system – MTI reported the opinion of Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN.

The representative pointed out on the X social media site on Sunday that the crisis in Ukraine showed that the goal of the United States is to weaken and crush Russia. However, “Ukrainian troops will certainly not march against Moscow, as the Kiev regime will be defeated in the foreseeable future.”

“Russia’s existence is threatened by NATO, which is practically waging war in Ukraine through its proxies. This is the culmination of a long-term US strategy to weaken and then crush Russia,” Polyansky wrote.

According to the Russian diplomat, Kiev’s defeat means the West’s big mistake, if NATO and the United States do not draw any conclusions and do not undertake an honest and deep transformation of the structure of the European security system based on the principle of the indivisibility of security,” he emphasized.