#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Monday #news #summary

Russian President Vladimir Putin and many officials of the Kremlin deeply implanted in the Russian consciousness the idea that Ukraine has no identity and no basis for being an independent state, the analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) are quoted by the Unian.

According to a year-end report by ISW researchers, “the Russian Federation believes that any Ukrainian government that does not obey the Kremlin is a puppet of the West and a threat to the Russian Federation. Furthermore, the Russians’ opponents in Ukraine are Nazis, whose goal is genocide against Russians in Ukraine, and therefore the Russian Federation has a legal, moral and religious obligation to eradicate these threats and restore Ukraine to its rightful place as a historically Russian land”.

The Institute points out that Putin made these arguments part of his 2024 presidential election campaign, and they are also part of educational programs throughout Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Putin is training the Russians to subdue Ukraine, and he won’t stop after the ceasefire. Moreover, he will shape the thoughts and policies of his successors for years or decades

say the experts.

Thus, according to the Institute, the task of Ukraine and the West is to be ready to confront the Russian Federation, which is determined to achieve its goals, after the end of the war.