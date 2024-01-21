Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday news summary

#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Saturday #news #summary

This time, the famous Russian disinformation troll duo Vovan and Lexus communicated with members of the Ukrainian International Legion on behalf of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to recruit soldiers for a private army, reports Ukrainska Pravda.

A former member said that during the conversation with Poroshenko, the connection was bad almost the entire time, the video was constantly stuttering, so there was a significant gap between what the former president had to say and his image, and some of his movements seemed to be constantly repeated. It also seemed suspicious to them that Poroshenko inquired about the weaknesses of the front line, recruitment, military salaries and the morale of the troops.

The three former International Legionnaires who took part in the video call believed that Poroshenko would create a personal security battalion and employ them as officers for a monthly salary of up to 12,000 euros. But then the tone of the conversation changed: their interlocutor called President Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator” in broken English and asked:

Are they ready to stick with him as he fights the Zelensky government?

All three soldiers felt that something was wrong, but two of them did not immediately say no, they decided to look at the contract and if something was wrong, they would reject it. This is how it happened that two soldiers actually went to Poroshenko’s office in Kyiv, where they were of course not expected and where they were not allowed to enter.

An American security company revealed an address linked to the Russian group: the e-mails most likely came from the Russian provocateur duo known as Vovan and Lexus (Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov).

Currently, the fighters are eagerly awaiting the release of the video of the conversation on Russian federal channels. The two who agreed to join the “private army” say they probably won’t be able to stay in Ukraine.