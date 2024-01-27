Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday news summary

#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Saturday #news #summary

Citing climate policy reasons, the United States is temporarily suspending pending decisions on the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the White House announced on Friday night, Hungarian time.

According to MTI, the announcement signed by President Joe Biden states that during the suspension, the US government will review the effects of liquefied natural gas exports on energy prices, US energy security and the environment. The presidential announcement also explains the pause on new LNG licenses by saying that the climate crisis is the existential threat of today.

In the statement, Joe Biden stated that, beyond the steps taken so far, more is needed to deal with climate change. Regarding the decision, Energy Minister Jennifer Granholm told reporters on Friday that the suspension affects pending export applications with countries with which there is no free trade agreement.

White House climate policy adviser Ali Zaid said the United States is able to be a strong partner to its allies with existing and under-construction transportation capabilities. With regard to Europe’s energy needs, he said that during the energy crisis that arose after the Russian-Ukrainian war, the United States and Europe entered into a partnership, within the framework of which they set delivery goals. These delivery quantities were regularly exceeded in 2022 and 2023, he said, adding: in 2022, instead of the planned 37 billion cubic meters, the United States delivered 56 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to Europe, while in 2023, instead of the 50 billion in the preliminary agreement 65 billion.

The Republican speaker says Joe Biden did Vladimir Putin a favor

Reacting to the decision, Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives, wrote:

This announcement by President Biden is as outrageous as it is harmful. Shutting down LNG export terminals, including Calcasieu Pass 2 in Louisiana, not only hinders America’s economic growth, but also strengthens our adversaries like Vladimir Putin.

“Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, US oil producers have increased LNG shipments to our European partners to prevent a catastrophic continent-wide energy crisis and provide an alternative to Russian energy exports. It is outrageous that this administration is asking American taxpayers to spend billions to defeat Russia while knowingly forcing allies to rely on Russian energy, which gives Putin an advantage,” Mike Johnson wrote in a statement.