Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday news summary

Ukraine has carried out a series of deadly airstrikes against targets in southwestern Russia over the past 24 hours, officials in Moscow said. In the city of Belgorod, 14 people, including two children, were killed and more than a hundred were injured, according to Russian disaster management.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that dozens of missiles and drones fired from Ukraine had been destroyed. The attacks were launched after the Russian strikes on Ukraine, in which 39 people lost their lives, the BBC recalled.

Kiev called these strikes the largest Russian missile attack so far in the war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian media, citing intelligence sources, report that more than 70 drones were used in the series of attacks against Russia, and that they attacked exclusively military targets. They added that a group of drones successfully hit an electronics factory in the Bryansk region, which is used to manufacture Russian military equipment such as long-range missiles and air defense systems.

President Putin was informed of the attacks, his spokesman said. The Russian Defense Ministry said in its first statement on Saturday that 13 missiles had been destroyed overnight over the wider region. Later it was announced that 32 drones were shot down in the region of Biryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow.

The governor of nearby Belgorod said separately that 55 residential buildings, two private businesses, a football field, a leisure center and a kindergarten were damaged in the attacks on the region.

On Friday night, an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council overwhelmingly condemned Russia’s new mass airstrikes in Ukraine and declared that the attacks must be stopped immediately.

Later on Saturday, Russia requested the reconvening of the UN Security Council meeting due to the attack in Belgorod. Moscow also “demanded that the permanent representative of the Czech Republic be present to explain why his country sold weapons capable of killing civilians to Ukraine,” said Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.